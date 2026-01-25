86 arrested outside UK prison supporting hunger-striking affiliate of proscribed terrorist group

On Saturday night, HMP Wormwood Scrubs became the scene of a serious public order incident after a protest in support of a hunger-striking prisoner escalated into mass arrests. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that 86 people were arrested for aggravated trespass after demonstrators entered prison grounds and refused to leave.

The protest was organised in support of Muhammad Umer Khalid, a 22-year-old prisoner linked to Palestine Action, a group recently proscribed under UK anti-terrorism legislation. Khalid is facing charges connected to a break-in at RAF Brize Norton, where military aircraft were spray-painted and a prohibited military site was unlawfully entered. Prosecutors allege the actions were carried out in a manner prejudicial to the safety and interests of the United Kingdom.

The Ministry of Justice has said that prison security was not compromised but condemned the protesters’ tactics, including trespass and alleged threats to staff and police.

