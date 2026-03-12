Al-Quds Day organiser compares Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Nelson Mandela

Faisal Bodi, a spokesman for the Islamic Human Rights Commission which helps organise the now forbidden annual al-Quds Day march in London, insisted that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was a man of “principle and integrity”. He was asked on the BBC if he’d hold a picture of Khamenei, and he replied “Happily. I would rather hold a picture of the Ayatollah than Keir Starmer or Donald Trump.”