Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Al-Quds Day organiser compares Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Nelson Mandela

Jonathan Sacerdoti's avatar
Jonathan Sacerdoti
Mar 12, 2026

Faisal Bodi, a spokesman for the Islamic Human Rights Commission which helps organise the now forbidden annual al-Quds Day march in London, insisted that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was a man of “principle and integrity”. He was asked on the BBC if he’d hold a picture of Khamenei, and he replied “Happily. I would rather hold a picture of the Ayatollah than Keir Starmer or Donald Trump.”

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Sacerdoti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture