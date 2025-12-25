Welcome to another episode of “globalise the Intifada, Australia edition.”

On Christmas morning, a Jewish family’s car was firebombed in St Kilda East, in the centre of Melbourne’s Jewish community. The vehicle was destroyed. The family had to be evacuated from their home as a precaution. Police are now looking for a person of interest.

At around 2:50am on Christmas Day, emergency services were called to Balaclava Road, St Kilda East, where they found a vehicle on fire. The car was unoccupied, but close enough to nearby homes that residents were moved for safety reasons.

The vehicle had a mobile billboard on its roof reading “Happy Chanukah!” The family who owned it are Jewish, and the incident took place in a heavily Jewish area.

Rabbi Effy Block from Chabad of St Kilda said he had spoken to the affected family, which included another rabbi, and confirmed the arson occurred in the heart of Melbourne’s Jewish community.

Local MP David Southwick described the location:

“Carlisle Street is our Bondi, it’s across the road from one of our Jewish day schools, it’s literally 100 metres from the Bagel Belt of Melbourne.”

And:

“The car that was targeted and the family that was targeted was a Jewish family with a Jewish symbol on the vehicle. They are OK, but the car is destroyed.”

By lunchtime, police confirmed they had identified “a person who may be able to assist with their investigation”, and detectives are trying to locate them.

Asked about the incident in Sydney, the Prime Minister said the prospect of another antisemitic attack was “beyond comprehension” and asked:

“What sort of evil ideology and thoughts at a time like this would motivate someone?”

Hmmm. I wonder, what sort of ideology?

I think we all know the answer, PM.

This didn’t happen in a vacuum. It happened after months of official hesitation and political caution in the face of rising Islamist and hard-left antisemitism — expressed through increasingly extreme allegations about Israel, reckless moral condemnation, and the normalisation of language that treats Jews and Jewish identity as legitimate political targets. When government refuses to draw clear lines, refuses to name the problem, and refuses to act early, it creates space for the most unhinged versions of those ideas to spill out into real-world intimidation and violence.

A neighbourhood wakes up to another act of intimidation.

And the country’s leadership is left once again pretending not to recognise the ideological pattern forming in front of it.

