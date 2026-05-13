Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

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Darlene Gaynor's avatar
Darlene Gaynor
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They were horrific- you were set up by ignorant, uneducated antisemites. That was horrible. I am sorry you went through that bait and switch.

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