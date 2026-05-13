Anti-Jewish conspiracies debunked
Liam Tuffs invited me to discuss rising Jew hatred and various popular anti-Jewish conspiracies for his mostly non-Jewish audience.
We also discussed the Piers Morgan show, and its promotion of extreme and outrageous voices for clicks and followers.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
They were horrific- you were set up by ignorant, uneducated antisemites. That was horrible. I am sorry you went through that bait and switch.