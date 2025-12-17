Arrests for chanting ‘globalise the intifada’ – too little, too late

For years, the chant “globalise the intifada” was indulged as if it were ambiguous. It never was. It was a call to export a model of violence that has a clear, bloody history. The first intifada brought stabbings, lynchings, petrol bombs and organised incitement. The second escalated into suicide bombings of buses, cafés and nightclubs. Civilians were the target. Thousands were wounded. More than a thousand were killed.

Everyone serious knew what this slogan meant. Authorities pretended not to. Only after fifteen people were murdered in Australia, including a ten year old child, did British police begin to admit what they had long denied. What a confession of failure.