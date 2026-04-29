Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

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BBC radio invited me on to discuss the London Jew stabbings. Then they muted my mic.

Jonathan Sacerdoti's avatar
Jonathan Sacerdoti
Apr 29, 2026

After the Golders Green Jew stabbings, BBC radio invited me on to discuss the alarming levels of Jew hatred in the UK. As usual, they muted my mic near the end. As usual, I recorded it myself and restored the sound. Here’s what they tried to silence as soon as I mentioned the Green party…

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