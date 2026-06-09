Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
4d

Well said .. I was in Israel last June, and instead of the Gay Pride parade and party, we got 'fireworks' c/o the evil Iranian regime.

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