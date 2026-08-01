Boy George out of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, Dianne Abbot back in Labour

Boy George has pulled out of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium, just days before he was due to appear as King Herod.



The decision follows a fierce backlash over a new song released by the singer defending Israel’s military actions and rejecting accusations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.



Boy George had been due to take on the cameo role of King Herod from 3–15 August. His manager, Paul Kemsley, said the decision to withdraw was made to prevent the controversy from distracting from the West End production.

Meanwhile, Diane Abbott has been readmitted to the Labour Party after having the whip withdrawn and sitting as an independent MP.



The veteran MP and former shadow home secretary had been suspended from the parliamentary Labour Party following a series of controversies, most recently over comments about racism and prejudice.



Her readmission brings Abbott, one of Labour’s longest-serving and most prominent MPs, back into the parliamentary party after a prolonged and highly public dispute with the Labour leadership.