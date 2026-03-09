Britain needs clear thinking on extremism, not confusion about its own flag

A leaked government document on extremism and social cohesion has triggered predictable outrage. Much of the public debate has focused on the more absurd suggestions circulating in the press, particularly the idea that England’s national flag has become a symbol of division. Yet beneath the noise lies a more complicated reality. The document contains both serious proposals and serious risks.

One of the more encouraging elements is a recognition of how Britain’s charity system has been exploited. For decades, loopholes have allowed organisations to operate under the banner of charity while funnelling money to extremist causes abroad. The problem is structural. The Charity Commission was designed to regulate financial misconduct, poor governance, or administrative incompetence. It was never built to deal with organisations that exist primarily as vehicles for ideological extremism.

As a result, enforcement has often amounted to little more than guidance. Trustees are warned, internal procedures are adjusted, and problematic individuals receive temporary sanctions. Meanwhile the organisation continues operating. In practice this turns regulation into a manual for evasion. If the government is now serious about giving regulators real authority to shut down charities that abuse the system, that would represent a long overdue shift.

There is also an important moment of clarity in the document’s acknowledgement of the scale of Islamist extremism. According to the figures cited, Islamist cases account for roughly three quarters of the United Kingdom’s counterterrorism workload and an overwhelming share of terrorist deaths in recent decades. These numbers have long been known, but need to be spoken about more in public debate.

Recognising the scale of the threat is not an act of prejudice. It is the starting point of effective policy. Counterterrorism requires accurate diagnosis. If the majority of resources are directed at a specific form of extremism, public discourse should be able to acknowledge that reality.

Yet the document also drifts into a more confused cultural analysis when it turns to national symbols. The suggestion that the St George’s Cross has been weaponised by extremists misunderstands how symbols actually become divisive. The flag itself is neutral. It represents the nation, its history, and its civic identity. Division emerges when parts of society decide that patriotic symbols belong exclusively to one political camp.

In recent decades, segments of the British left have treated open expressions of national pride with suspicion or mockery. I would suggest it is the left which does this far more than the right. Remember the social media controversy surrounding Emily Thornberry’s disapproving photograph of a house proudly displaying the St George’s Cross? Moments like that send a message, whether intended or not, that national identity is something to be regarded with patronising irony and disdain, rather than confidence.

A cohesive society requires the opposite instinct. The flag should be something that unites citizens regardless of ethnicity, religion, or political outlook, and many who choose to fly it anew feel exactly that way.

Britain today is a multi-ethnic society, and many of the country’s most patriotic citizens come from immigrant backgrounds. Children of migrants often embrace British civic values with particular clarity because those values shaped their families’ choice to build a life here. National pride and pluralism are not competing ideas. They are mutually reinforcing when rooted in shared institutions and common law.

There is also a broader principle at stake. Nationalism, in its ordinary civic form, is neither radical nor dangerous. It reflects a sense of belonging to a political community. Problems arise only when nationalism mutates into its extremest forms. Today in Britain there is a resurgence in some sections of the right of ethno-nationalism, the belief that a nation belongs exclusively to those of a particular ancestry. That ideology sits at the fringes of British politics, and in reality it is hard to understand how in Britain’s case this is a defining feature of our nationality.

Disapproval of ethno-nationalism for Britain whilst supporting the idea of Zionism for Israel may seem contradictory to some, but Israel was founded as a Jewish-majority state because Jews had experienced centuries of statelessness and persecution culminating in The Holocaust, making national self-determination a protective refuge rather than a preference for ethnic exclusivity. England, by contrast, already formed the dominant core of the United Kingdom, so creating an explicitly “English ethnic state” would be seen not as restoring sovereignty but as redefining an existing state around ethnic exclusion.

The most delicate issue raised by the leaked social cohesion document concerns speech. Proposals to create new definitions of Islamophobia or anti-Muslim hate, or to appoint an official tasked with policing anti-Muslim hatred, risk blurring an essential distinction. Harassment or discrimination against Muslims as individuals must be confronted firmly. That is a matter of basic civil rights. Criticism of religious or political ideas must remain open.

Islam, like Christianity, Judaism, liberalism, socialism, and every other ideological system, must be open to scrutiny and debate. Suppressing that debate would weaken the intellectual foundations of a free society. Britain’s democratic tradition depends on the ability to argue about ideas without fear that disagreement will be recast as bigotry.

The leaked document therefore presents a mixed picture. It contains a welcome recognition of real security challenges and a potentially important reform of charity regulation. At the same time it reveals a persistent unease with national identity and a worrying temptation to regulate speech.

What matters now is not the leak itself but the choices that follow. If the government pursues the serious reforms while abandoning the symbolic distractions, the country will benefit. If it prioritises cultural policing over practical policy, the opportunity will have been squandered.

