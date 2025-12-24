Christmas gloom: 24 hours of bad news for Jews and Britain

Season of good cheer? Just in the last 24 hours, we’ve had Greta Thunberg arrested in the UK for allegedly supporting a Pro-Palestinian terror group, the announcement that no legal action will be taken after “death to the IDF” and other anti-Jewish chants were made at the Glastonbury festival, and three men in Manchester were found guilty of plotting a massive Islamic terrorist attack on Jews. I wish 2026 was looking brighter. Still, let’s hope this will be the year of facing down these threats properly.



Wishing everyone who celebrates happy Christmas and new year – here’s to peace and good will.

