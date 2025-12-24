Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Christmas gloom: 24 hours of bad news for Jews and Britain

Let’s hope 2026 is kind — peace to all
Jonathan Sacerdoti's avatar
Jonathan Sacerdoti
Dec 24, 2025

Season of good cheer? Just in the last 24 hours, we’ve had Greta Thunberg arrested in the UK for allegedly supporting a Pro-Palestinian terror group, the announcement that no legal action will be taken after “death to the IDF” and other anti-Jewish chants were made at the Glastonbury festival, and three men in Manchester were found guilty of plotting a massive Islamic terrorist attack on Jews. I wish 2026 was looking brighter. Still, let’s hope this will be the year of facing down these threats properly.

Wishing everyone who celebrates happy Christmas and new year – here’s to peace and good will.

As an independent journalist, your donation will help me continue fighting for the truth in 2026. Click on the button to donate.

Donate

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jonathan Sacerdoti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture