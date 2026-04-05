A dramatic and highly complex U.S. special operations mission deep inside Iran dominated events over the weekend, as American forces pulled off what senior military officials described as one of the most challenging rescue operations in modern history.

The operation followed the downing of a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle on Thursday night in southwestern Iran. Both crew members ejected safely, but while the pilot was rescued within hours, the second crew member, a weapons systems officer, remained stranded behind enemy lines for more than a day as Iranian forces closed in.

From the moment of ejection, the officer was engaged in a desperate fight for survival. Using Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training, he moved away from the crash site, climbing to an elevated ridge and activating an emergency beacon while maintaining secure communications with U.S. forces. Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij units began converging on the area, turning the incident into a race against time.

By Friday, U.S. special operations forces had deployed on the ground in Iran, returning again on Saturday as intelligence assets, including cyber and space-based capabilities, helped pinpoint the officer’s location. According to U.S. officials, the rescue effort quickly expanded into a massive, layered operation involving hundreds of special operations troops, Air Force pararescuemen, dozens of aircraft, helicopters and extensive intelligence support.

As American forces closed in, U.S. attack aircraft struck Iranian convoys attempting to reach the site, dropping bombs and opening fire to hold them back. Reports from the ground indicated heavy fighting, with a firefight breaking out as rescue teams approached the downed airman. Local accounts described large numbers of Iranian personnel and others arriving in the area, with casualties reported among those searching for the American.

Despite the intensity of the operation, the U.S. say none of its personnel were killed or wounded. The weapons officer, who had sustained injuries, was successfully extracted and flown to Kuwait for treatment along with the rescue teams. In a final complication, two transport aircraft intended to evacuate the force became stranded at a remote base inside Iran. Commanders responded by flying in three replacement aircraft and destroying the disabled planes to prevent them from falling into Iranian hands, before completing the withdrawal of all U.S. personnel.

President Donald Trump, who monitored the mission from the White House Situation Room, announced that both crew members had been rescued in separate operations: the first within hours of the crash, the second after a prolonged search under fire. He described the missions as unprecedented, noting that two U.S. pilots had been recovered from deep inside enemy territory without a single American casualty.

Separately, President Trump posted a video of a strike online, noting that a target in Tehran was attacked to eliminate many of the IRGC leadership; according to reports in Iran, the attack was aimed at a meeting of senior IRGC officials, and according to Fox News, at least about 50 senior officials were killed in the attack.

While the rescue unfolded, Israel intensified a sweeping military campaign targeting both Iranian military infrastructure and the country’s economic foundations. Over the weekend, the Israeli Air Force, guided by intelligence, struck more than 200 targets across Iran and Lebanon, including ballistic missile sites, air defence systems and weapons storage facilities. In Lebanon, more than 140 Hezbollah targets were hit, as Israeli ground forces continued operations in the south, killing dozens of fighters and uncovering weapons caches and tunnel shafts.

The most significant strike came on Saturday, when Israel targeted the Bandar Imam Petrochemical Complex in Mahshahr, one of Iran’s largest industrial hubs. The attack focused on two key utility plants – Fajr 1 and Fajr 2 – which supply power, gas and water to more than 50 petrochemical facilities. Iranian officials said the strike effectively shut down the entire complex, a site responsible for producing tens of millions of tons of petrochemical products annually and supporting around 300,000 people in the region.

Israel said the complex played a central role in producing chemical materials used in explosives, ballistic missiles and other weapons, framing the strike as part of a broader effort to dismantle Iran’s war-making capacity. Iranian state media reported that five people were killed in the aftermath of the attack, while officials warned that rebuilding the damaged infrastructure could take up to two years, dealing a severe blow to the country’s already fragile economy.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes were aimed at what he described as Iran’s “money machine”, linking petrochemical production and steel output, much of which he said had already been degraded, to the financing of military activity.

The campaign appears to be widening. Israeli officials indicated that operations are intensifying rather than slowing, with plans to expand the target bank to include additional energy infrastructure pending approval from Washington. At the same time, President Trump has escalated pressure over the Strait of Hormuz, with senior figures warning of overwhelming force if Iran fails to comply with U.S. demands. President Trump’s extended deadline to allow for negotiations is fast approaching.

Elsewhere, tensions spilled across the region. The Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for the Al-Masna crossing on the Syria-Lebanon border, citing its use by Hezbollah for weapons smuggling, prompting Lebanese authorities to begin clearing the area. Panic was reported at the crossing, a key transit point between the two countries.

Inside Israel, the conflict was also felt directly. During a barrage on Saturday morning, a cluster munition struck the inner courtyard of the Tel Aviv District Court, causing damage at the scene. Air raid sirens sounded repeatedly as missiles were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory, with air defence systems intercepting the threats and civilians instructed to take shelter.

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