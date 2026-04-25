Debate: driverless taxis vs London black cab

As Waymo tests its driverless cars in London, many are asking whether they will be able to cope with London’s unique city layout and historic roads. Black taxis are famous round the world as London’s gold standard, but now technology has arrived which might challenge their dominance.

After my Spectator column in which I described the rides I took in driverless minicabs in Phoenix, Arizona, I was on GB News to discuss the possible use of Waymo’s cars in London, with Tom Scullion a veteran London black cab driver and trainer.

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