Europe’s relationship with Israel has never been simple. It is shaped by history soaked in blood, by moral claims born from catastrophe, and by institutions that insist on speaking in the language of values while acting through interest. In the aftermath of October 7, those tensions have hardened, exposing fractures between governments and peoples, ideo…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
Does Europe still love Israel?
What war, intelligence, trade and Eurovision tell us about diplomacy
Jan 11, 2026
∙ Paid
Recent Posts