Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Does Europe still love Israel?

What war, intelligence, trade and Eurovision tell us about diplomacy
Jonathan Sacerdoti's avatar
Jonathan Sacerdoti
Jan 11, 2026
∙ Paid

Europe’s relationship with Israel has never been simple. It is shaped by history soaked in blood, by moral claims born from catastrophe, and by institutions that insist on speaking in the language of values while acting through interest. In the aftermath of October 7, those tensions have hardened, exposing fractures between governments and peoples, ideo…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Jonathan Sacerdoti.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Jonathan Sacerdoti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture