Once again we’re asking a question no people should have to ask repeatedly: where in the world is safe for us to live peaceful, ethical, cultural, and spiritual lives?
A people less than two-tenths of one percent of humanity. A population still unrecovered from its last attempted eradication. A community that produces disproportionate benefit, seeks no converts, claims almost no land, threatens no faith, and barely registers in global demographics. And yet again, targeted, obsessively, violently.
Don’t remember the Holocaust for us. Remember it for yourself.
Jan 27, 2026
