Don’t remember the Holocaust for us. Remember it for yourself.

Once again we’re asking a question no people should have to ask repeatedly: where in the world is safe for us to live peaceful, ethical, cultural, and spiritual lives?



A people less than two-tenths of one percent of humanity. A population still unrecovered from its last attempted eradication. A community that produces disproportionate benefit, seeks no converts, claims almost no land, threatens no faith, and barely registers in global demographics. And yet again, targeted, obsessively, violently.

