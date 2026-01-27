Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Don’t remember the Holocaust for us. Remember it for yourself.

Jonathan Sacerdoti's avatar
Jonathan Sacerdoti
Jan 27, 2026

Once again we’re asking a question no people should have to ask repeatedly: where in the world is safe for us to live peaceful, ethical, cultural, and spiritual lives?

A people less than two-tenths of one percent of humanity. A population still unrecovered from its last attempted eradication. A community that produces disproportionate benefit, seeks no converts, claims almost no land, threatens no faith, and barely registers in global demographics. And yet again, targeted, obsessively, violently.

If you value my work, please donate – your support helps me do more.

Donate

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Sacerdoti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture