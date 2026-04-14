Dr Gad Saad tells me how his term ‘suicidal empathy’ became so pervasive

“Suicidal empathy” has, in a remarkably short space of time, become a widely used phrase to describe a set of tendencies visible across much of the modern West: the instinct to prioritise the needs, grievances, or even aggressions of others over the well-being of one’s own society.

The term was coined by Gad Saad as he was writing his forthcoming book of the same name, subtitled Dying to Be Kind. It is a testament to the precision—and, many would argue, the necessity—of the phrase that it entered common usage well before the book itself has even been published.

Web searches for ‘suicidal empathy’ (Google Trends)

While in Montreal, I sat down with Saad for a longer interview as part of a project to be released later this year. Before that, we had a brief conversation about the book and the idea at its core.

Saad’s argument builds on themes from his earlier work, particularly his exploration of how ideological thinking can “parasitise” human cognition. In this case, however, the focus shifts from reason to emotion—specifically, empathy. Empathy, he argues, is an evolved and essential human trait. But like any such trait, it can malfunction.

When it does, it becomes misdirected.

In Saad’s formulation, “suicidal empathy” describes a condition in which empathy becomes hyperactive and improperly targeted—extended more readily to those who may pose harm than to those to whom one has direct obligations. The result is a kind of moral inversion: greater concern for perpetrators than victims, for outsiders than one’s own community, for abstract causes than immediate responsibilities.

He illustrates this with stark contrasts: caring more about criminal actors than those they harm, or more about distant groups than vulnerable members of one’s own society. The issue, in his view, is not empathy itself, but its distortion – an emotional system that has been, as he puts it, “hijacked”.

This helps explain some of the more perplexing features of contemporary political culture: alliances and sympathies that, on their face, seem not merely counterintuitive but self-undermining. The phenomenon is not the absence of moral feeling, but its excess, combined with a failure to discriminate.

The phrase “suicidal empathy” captures this dynamic with unusual clarity. That it has already taken hold so widely suggests that it names something many people recognise, even if they have struggled to articulate it.

The book itself, due for release shortly, will attempt to give that intuition a fuller intellectual framework.

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