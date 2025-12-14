Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Europe doesn’t see what’s coming — Prof Mordechai Kedar reveals Islamism’s long-term strategy

Jonathan Sacerdoti's avatar
Jonathan Sacerdoti
Dec 14, 2025
∙ Paid

For more than half a century, Professor Mordechai Kedar has studied Arabic language, Islamic texts and Middle Eastern political culture from the inside. A former Israeli military intelligence officer and one of Israel’s most seasoned experts on Arab society, he has spent decades listening to what the region says in its own words, not through Western tra…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Jonathan Sacerdoti.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2025 Jonathan Sacerdoti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture