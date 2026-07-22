One might describe the recently reported case of the family of 18 Palestinians being given the ‘right’ to come to Britain under human rights legislation as a perfect example of ‘suicidal empathy’, the phrase coined by the esteemed Lebanese-Canadian evolutionary behavioural scientist Gad Saad, who made it the title of his latest book.

The concept is almost self explanatory, which is why it’s such a brilliant phrase to describe the increasingly common form of hyperactive, misdirected compassion which prioritises others’ feelings or needs, to the extent of completely overruling logic and self-preservation.

When I last saw Gad in Montreal a few weeks ago, we chatted about his own immigration to Canada, from where he and his family are now fleeing as a result of rising antisemitism and the effects of mass immigration. He had previously fled Lebanon as a child refugee, along with his parents, to escape constant threats to their lives there, and relied on the compassion and empathy of Canada.

But the UK’s latest act of immigration self-harm can’t be easily diagnosed as a case of suicidal empathy, because welcoming in such a ridiculous number of people in order to respect one woman’s ‘rights to a family life’ is not really a question of empathy or compassion at all. Those going along with this absurd decision know full well how irresponsible their actions are. Though I’m no professor, my own diagnosis of this decision would have to be plain stupidity, or maybe masochistic insanity.

The case involves a successful human rights challenge brought by a British citizen sponsor on behalf of her extended family – her parents, a brother, his wife and four children, a sister and her four children, and another sister, her husband and three children – all in the Gaza Strip. The Upper Tribunal Judge Gemma Loughran ruled in favour of the applicants, determining that the UK government’s perfectly sensible decision to deny the family members permission to enter the UK breached their human rights under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights: the right to respect for private and family life. Apparently, all 17 applicants are financially and emotionally dependent on their relative in the UK – an Arab mother of three from Gaza who had arrived here as a refugee herself.

Except they won’t be dependent on her at all. They’ll be dependent on us, because during the tribunal proceedings it was established that she does not have the private capacity to house all 18 relatives, only her parents. Most of the adult family members can’t even speak English. So they’ll need access to public funds, and state and local authorities will need to assist with arranging housing and support.

We are often told we don’t have a two-tier system of anything here in Britain, and anyone who says otherwise is just far right / racist / a fascist / a Reformer / Nigel Farage / a Nazi. But what about the rights of British born citizens to a decent family life? What about the extreme pressures put on the state by the financial burdens and the many challenges for society of accommodating 18 people from a place where hundreds or thousands of ordinary citizens thought nothing of bursting over their border into Israel to savagely kill and rape civilians? Might there not be some cultural issues which compromise our rights?

But for us lot, the British, it works a bit differently.

Imagine a British-born man with full citizenship, who has lived here all his life, dutifully paying his taxes. During a work assignment abroad, he falls in love with a foreign woman, and after some time together, the couple marries in her home country. How lovely.

Should the newlyweds then decide they wish to live in Great Britain, though, they will need to jump through numerous bureaucratic hoops, and pay a substantial amount of money to be allowed to do so.

Right to family life? That’s discretionary, and only for those with money.

For starters, her spouse visa will cost £2,064 for the first 33 months, plus an NHS surcharge of £3,105 in case she should need medical treatment. After that, they’ll have to pay another £1,407 for the following 30 months, together with a further £2,587.50 for the NHS. All this, even if his wife is working, paying income tax and National Insurance throughout.

At the end of five years, permanent residence is not automatic: an application for indefinite leave to remain currently costs another £3,226, plus £50 for the Life in the UK test, to prove she understands Britain’s history, traditions, institutions and values, if there are any left by then.

The compulsory government charges alone will have cost them £12,439.50 over this five year period.

On top of that, the couple must prove qualifying income of at least £29,000 a year or £88,500 in cash savings, to demonstrate that she will not become dependent on the state. In fact, unlike the Gaza 18, while she’s living and working here her visa will state she has no recourse to public funds, so she can’t claim most benefits, tax credits or housing assistance.

They’ll probably spend an additional £3-6,000 over the five-year process for immigration lawyers, certified translations, document legalisation, and related services. You don’t have to pay a lawyer, but the process is complicated, so the extra few thousand pounds for that might well need to be covered, too. Altogether, at today’s rates, the cost of bringing his wife here and obtaining permanent residence is around £15-1900.

As well as the financial bar to being allowed to live in your home country with a foreigner you have fallen in love with and married, there are other stringent requirements. Unlike the Palestinian hamula, she must prove that she speaks English to a decent level: being able to understand and answer very simple questions about herself, her family and everyday life at the beginning of the process, progressing to being able to conduct an ordinary independent conversation in English by the end. She’ll pay extra for the English tests, too

In Britain today, the family life of the taxpaying citizen comes with invoices, tests, income thresholds and a five-year probation; the family life of the successful litigant comes by judicial decree, followed by a bill to the public. This is a state teaching its own people that responsibility earns suspicion, while dependency acquires the sacred language of rights. Generosity can sustain a country, and bureaucracy can test its patience; a legal order that punishes those who play by the rules while rewarding those who force them to bend will eventually forfeit the loyalty of both.

Official Israeli figures say 44,000 people have left the Gaza Strip since the Palestinians started the war on 7 October, while a senior UN official puts the figure at more than 130,000. Let’s hope they don’t all have an aunty in Britain.