This was certainly a weird one.

I was asked to discuss Policy Exchange’s polling which claimed that “among the British Muslims living in the polled areas, there are worrying levels of anti-Semitic conspiratorial beliefs and support for the criminalisation of blasphemy. The findings show that the UK is far from being a stable multi-faith democracy.”

But the other chap kept going on about “far right grooming gangs”. After his initial answer, which sounded a bit Chat GPT, he seemed to lose the ability to form full sentences. When I asked about the gangs, he said he didn’t mean what he’d said.