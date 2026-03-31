Donald Trump shared a video on Truth Social depicting large explosions believed to show a major strike on Isfahan, a central hub for Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure

Uncertainty continues to hang over US strategy, driven above all by the shifting and often contradictory public statements of President Donald Trump and signals emerging from his officials.

In recent days, Trump has alternated between threats of overwhelming escalation, hints of imminent negotiations, and suggestions the war could end abruptly, sometimes within the same news cycle. He has warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on critical infrastructure, while simultaneously claiming that talks are progressing and a deal may be close.

At the same time, officials have floated the possibility of deploying ground troops into Iran to seize enriched uranium, even as Trump himself has publicly downplayed the likelihood of a wider invasion. Meanwhile, reports indicate he has considered ending the war without reopening Hormuz, a move that would leave one of the world’s most critical oil chokepoints effectively unresolved.

Markets, allies and adversaries alike have struggled to interpret the signals, resulting in a deliberately fluid picture of US intent. The mixed messaging may reflect a strategy of deliberate obfuscation, keeping multiple options open while applying pressure on Tehran through uncertainty itself.

What remains clear is the range of possible next steps. Washington appears to be holding open four distinct pathways simultaneously: further intensified strikes, the deployment of ground forces, a negotiated settlement, or a gradual winding down of operations even without resolving the Hormuz crisis.

Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, Israeli and US-led operations struck 170 targets across Iran using approximately 400 munitions, hitting weapons production facilities, drone industries and research centres tied to the regime.

Particularly heavy strikes were reported in Isfahan, where massive explosions tore through what appears to have been an IRGC-linked weapons complex. Secondary blasts and fireballs suggested large munitions stockpiles detonating. In a separate strike, satellite imagery confirmed the destruction of key infrastructure at the Ardakan Yellowcake Production Plant, an important site in Iran’s nuclear fuel chain.

The campaign has extended across Tehran, Shiraz, Karaj and Bushehr, alongside attacks on underground missile facilities, air bases and logistical hubs, indicating a coordinated effort to dismantle Iran’s military-industrial capacity.

Explosions were reported across Kuwait, Bahrain and Riyadh, while in Iraq repeated strikes hit areas around Baghdad, including the US Victoria base. In the Gulf, a Kuwaiti oil tanker, Al Salmi, was struck by a drone while anchored near Dubai, causing a fire onboard. All 24 crew members were safely evacuated, with no injuries reported, as firefighting operations continued.

Iran launched missiles towards Israel overnight, triggering sirens across Jerusalem and central regions. Defensive systems intercepted the incoming threats, and civilians were later cleared to leave shelters.

On the northern front, fighting in southern Lebanon continued. Four Israeli soldiers were killed in a close-range firefight on Monday, when a reconnaissance unit encountered militant cells. The clash escalated rapidly, with anti-tank fire directed at evacuation forces and Israeli troops responding with tank fire and air strikes. The incident brings the total number of Israeli soldiers killed in the ground operation in southern Lebanon to ten.

Elsewhere in Lebanon, Israeli strikes continued to target Hezbollah infrastructure. In Beirut, a senior commander, Hamza Ibrahim Rakin of Unit 1800, was killed alongside other operatives involved in coordinating activity between Hezbollah and Palestinian groups.

The Lebanese theatre has also drawn international concern, with UN peacekeepers confirming multiple casualties in recent explosions, bringing total UNIFIL fatalities to three within 24 hours.

Israel’s parliament approved a controversial law permitting the death penalty for terrorists by 62 votes to 48, marking a significant wartime shift. The move is framed by its supporters as part of a broader deterrence strategy, including reducing the incentive for hostage-taking by limiting the pool of prisoners available for future exchanges, while Palestinian factions have condemned it as a dangerous escalation.

Even as rumours spread of negotiations and a possible deal with Iran, America’s Gulf allies including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain, are urging Washington to continue the campaign, arguing that Iran has not yet been sufficiently weakened and that the current moment presents a rare opportunity to force a fundamental change in its leadership.

All this wile US Central Command has posted more video of its recent strikes, framing its objective in broader terms: eliminating Iran’s ability to project power beyond its borders.

There are also signs the conflict could widen further. European officials say Iran is pressing Yemen’s Houthi movement to prepare renewed attacks on Red Sea shipping, raising the prospect of a new maritime front.

The FBI yesterday described the attack on a synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, as a Hezbollah-inspired act of terrorism. Prosecutors said the attacker, Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, s 41-year-old naturalised US citizen originally from Lebanon, had connections to individuals linked to Hezbollah and intended to carry out mass casualties. In videos recorded before the attack, he pledged to “kill as many of them as I possibly can”, while authorities said he had been influenced by Hezbollah propaganda and was acting under the group’s direction and control.

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