First the Chanukah people, then the Christmas people

What happened on a beach in Australia marked a further step in a conflict that has moved into the ordinary spaces of Western life. Streets, campuses, restaurants, festivals and public squares are now exposed. Distance no longer provides protection.

This is a conflict without clear borders or a defined timetable. It operates across ideology, digital networks and physical space at the same time. Islamists, far left activists, anarchists and hostile foreign powers find points of alignment in efforts to destabilise open societies. Hesitation at the level of leadership creates room for intimidation to take hold.

Jews are often the first to feel this pressure. History records that pattern with uncomfortable clarity. Early targeting is not the endpoint, but an indicator of wider societal weakness. When Jewish businesses need protection, when religious festivals require heavy security, when violence is met with sad tweets rather than firm action, the underlying problem is already established.

These incidents are frequently reduced to the language of ‘hate crimes’. That framing narrows the issue. When intimidation is tolerated, the authority of the state begins to erode.

It is for this reason that many Jews are thinking seriously about their future. Not out of panic, but out of realism. Communities shaped by history recognise the moment when reassurance replaces protection. Planning becomes a practical response.

The implications extend well beyond the Jewish community. Societies that struggle to defend minorities struggle to defend themselves. Weak governance invites escalation, and moral uncertainty rewards those who seek to fracture social trust.

A decision point remains. Clear recognition, enforcement and resolve can still restore confidence. Continued denial allows the conflict to press further into daily life. The consequences will not be contained.

This is a test facing Western societies as a whole.