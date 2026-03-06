Four arrested on suspicion of spying on Jewish community for Iran, Met Police says

Four men have been arrested under the National Security Act as part of a Counter Terrorism Policing investigation into suspected offences involving assistance to a foreign intelligence service. According to police, the intelligence service in question is that of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The arrests took place shortly after 1am during a pre-planned operation led by Counter Terrorism Police in London.

The four suspects are believed to have been involved in surveillance activity targeting individuals and locations linked to the Jewish community in the London area. Surveillance of this kind is often considered by security agencies to be a preparatory stage for more serious hostile activity, which is why the investigation is being handled under national security legislation.

One of the suspects is an Iranian national, while the other three are dual British and Iranian nationals. Two of the men, aged 40 and 55, were arrested at addresses in the Barnet area of north London. Police are continuing searches at those properties as well as at another address in Barnet connected to the investigation.

A third suspect, a 52 year old man, was arrested at an address in Watford. Officers are carrying out further searches both at that property and at another address in Wembley as part of the same operation.

The fourth suspect, a 22 year old man, was arrested at an address in Harrow.

During the same operation, six additional men were detained at the Harrow location on suspicion of assisting an offender. The men are aged 29, 39, 42, 49 and two aged 20. One of the individuals arrested there was also further arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer during the operation. All ten men have been taken into custody while the investigation continues.

Although the police operation appears to have disrupted what may have been a developing threat, the incident highlights a much wider concern that British security officials have been warning about for years. The Iranian regime has long been accused of running intelligence and influence operations across Europe, including in the United Kingdom, with particular attention paid to Iranian dissidents and to Jewish and Israeli linked targets.

Senior British intelligence officials have repeatedly described Iranian intelligence activity as aggressive and increasingly active on British soil. MI5 Director General Ken McCallum warned publicly that Iran’s intelligence services are actively plotting violence in Britain. In October 2025 he revealed that MI5 had identified more than twenty potentially lethal Iran backed plots in the United Kingdom in the previous year alone.

Those plots were believed to include attempts to target individuals living in Britain, particularly critics of the Iranian regime who have sought refuge in the country, as well as people associated with Jewish and Israeli institutions.

The concern about Iranian operations in Britain did not begin recently. In February 2023, the then security minister Tom Tugendhat told Parliament that British authorities had already identified fifteen credible Iranian threats since the start of 2022. These threats involved alleged attempts to kill or kidnap people living in the United Kingdom.

Tugendhat also warned that Iranian operatives had been gathering intelligence on Israeli and Jewish individuals in Britain. Such intelligence gathering is often seen by security services as a key preparatory step that can precede attempted assassinations, kidnappings or attacks on institutions.

British authorities have pointed to at least one concrete example of Iranian operational activity linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Officials cited the case of Mohammad Mehdi Mozayyani, an IRGC member who they said had worked to conduct a lethal operation targeting Iranian dissidents living in the United Kingdom.

These warnings illustrate that the threat posed by Iranian state linked networks has developed over several years rather than appearing suddenly. The pattern described by security officials includes intelligence gathering, surveillance operations, and alleged planning for violent attacks or kidnappings.

Despite the seriousness of these concerns, the UK government has not formally proscribed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation and still seeks to distance itself from the US and Israeli military action in Iran, claiming there is no reason for British involvement. This has attracted criticism from some commentators and politicians who argue that the scale of Iranian intelligence activity in Britain should trigger stronger legal measures and even joint military action.

As a result of the ongoing military action in Iran and the Middle East, Israeli authorities have issued new guidelines to Israelis travelling or living abroad. These recommendations emphasise increased caution and the need to reduce personal visibility as Israelis or Jews in public spaces.

The guidance advises Israelis to avoid transit flights through the United Arab Emirates until further notice. Travellers are also advised to conceal Jewish or Israeli identifiers in public areas.

Israeli citizens abroad have been warned to exercise heightened caution everywhere, particularly in countries bordering Iran, across the Gulf region, and in locations where travel alerts have already been issued.

Another recommendation is to avoid sharing real time personal information online. This includes details such as hotel names, travel plans, entertainment venues or any information that could reveal a person’s current or future location.

The guidance also recommends avoiding visits to sites identified as Jewish or Israeli, including Chabad houses and synagogues. Where visiting such locations cannot be avoided, individuals are advised to maintain strong awareness of their surroundings and pay attention to unusual behaviour, suspicious objects or suspicious individuals.

The arrests in London illustrate how British authorities are attempting to disrupt suspected Iranian intelligence activity before it can escalate into violence. At the same time, repeated warnings from MI5 and government ministers show that the threat posed by Iranian networks in Britain has been developing over several years and remains an ongoing national security concern.