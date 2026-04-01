Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

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Jean-Bernard Lasserre's avatar
Jean-Bernard Lasserre
5d

Dear Jonathan,

As you know from the various messages I have written to you, I am not Jewish, nor am I a practising Catholic. However, I am and feel part of this marvellously rich Judeo-Christian civilisation. Like you, I am an inheritor of all the extraordinary achievements of this civilisation. Thus, I wish to tell you that ou heart goes out to you and yours, and the people of Israël and Iran who are fighting To free themselves from the shackles of Islamic oppression.

May Easter bring us all the promise of a brighter future.

Jean-Bernard

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1 reply by Jonathan Sacerdoti
Alison R Noyes's avatar
Alison R Noyes
5d

Chag Sameach and to a world which cherishes Jewish teaching!

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