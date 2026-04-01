Tonight, we Jews begin the festival of Pesach.

A festival about freedom, about liberation, about exodus and eventual redemption. In many ways, we are still working towards those same goals today.

Pesach, as remembered through our Seder meal tonight, is not just about remembering, but about living our collective memory. This is something we Jews do constantly.

We do not simply recall our people’s slavery, we taste the bitterness, we drink the tears, we relive the hurry of our exit from Egypt and from slavery in every bite of the unleavened, rushed matzah that we eat all week.

And just as powerfully, we experience our freedom as if we ourselves had been there.

The Jews challenged the world order by living a story of liberation from slavery, offering humanity a lasting vision of emancipation, dignity, and strength; a foundational narrative in Western political thought that introduced the idea freedom is central to human dignity.

That is the task in every generation: to remember in this active way, and to carry it forward, so that we protect our freedoms in the present and secure them for the future.

Pessach Sameach.

As we celebrate the story of liberation, I am wishing you and your families a future defined by security, integrity, freedom, and victory – not abstract ideas, but values worth defending, promoting, and living every day.

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With gratitude and warm wishes for the festival,

Jonathan