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How Britain and Europe rely on Israeli defence tech, whatever their leaders say

Yuval Steinitz on the catastrophic consequences of boycotting Israel and on Jewish survival
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Jonathan Sacerdoti
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Israel has become one of the most formidable developers of advanced defence systems in the world, despite its tiny size and population. Now, as calls to boycott its arms industry grow louder across Europe, Yuval Steinitz — Chairman of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and former Israeli Minister of Finance, Energy and Intelligence — tells Jonathan Sacerdo…

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