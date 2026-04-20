Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
3h

thank you for sharing your experience .. a few things I will miss in not having a driver .. some funny jokes, idle chit chat which has proven to be quite interesting .. but as you say, on the whole, a far more enjoyable experience

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