INSIDE GAZA: Hamas breaks ceasefire again as Israel edges towards resuming war

I went inside central Gaza with the IDF to see what’s really happening along the Yellow Line
Jonathan Sacerdoti's avatar
Jonathan Sacerdoti
Feb 17, 2026
Paid

I travelled into the Gaza Strip, embedding with the IDF along the new front line that now divides the territory.

Months into the Trump brokered ceasefire, Israel holds 58 per cent of Gaza behind what they call the ‘Yellow Line’. Hamas remains in control of the rest and declares it will not disarm. Sniper fire, tunnel discoveries and daily ceasefire viola…

