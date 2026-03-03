‘Iran is run by lunatics’ – Rubio hits back as media twists his words

Over the past few days, a familiar argument has circulated online: that Israel somehow dragged the United States into a war with Iran. The claim rests largely on a selective reading of comments made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. But when the full exchange is examined, the picture looks very different.

Rubio’s point was not that Israel forced America’s hand. Rather, he explained that Washington’s timing took account of the regional situation, including the possibility that Israeli action could trigger retaliation. The decision to strike Iran, he emphasised, would have been taken regardless. The central concern was Iran’s accelerating progress towards nuclear weapons capability and its advancing ballistic missile programme.

This concern has been echoed by other figures in the US administration. Interviews with senior officials suggested that American negotiators believed Iran was using nuclear talks primarily to buy time. According to Steve Witkoff, Iranian representatives themselves opened discussions by boasting that they possessed enough nuclear material, close to weapons-grade enrichment, for roughly eleven nuclear bombs. Whether intended as a negotiating tactic or a warning, the message clearly revealed that Tehran never intended to abandon its nuclear ambitions and had never held back from rushing towards nuclear weapons capability.

Four days into the conflict, the military picture remains fluid. Iran continues to launch ballistic missiles across the region, targeting Israel but also threatening infrastructure and facilities connected to Western countries and Gulf states. At the same time, sustained Israeli and American strikes appear to be degrading Iran’s launch capabilities. A significant number of missile launchers and facilities have already been destroyed, reducing the scale of Iran’s barrages.

The broader regional implications may prove just as significant as the battlefield developments. Several Gulf states that have historically kept their distance from Israel now find themselves under direct threat from Iranian attacks.

For now, the central question is endurance. Iran may not be able to defeat the military campaign outright. But if it can prolong the conflict and increase international pressure for a ceasefire, it may yet achieve its most consistent strategic goal: buying time and simply surviving.