Iran-Linked Group Claims String of Attacks on Jewish Sites in London

A shadowy Islamist group has claimed responsibility for a series of arson attacks targeting Jewish sites across London.



Recent incidents involving Jewish targets include an attempted firebombing at Kenton United Synagogue, attacks on synagogues in Finchley, and the burning of Hatzola ambulances used by a volunteer Jewish emergency service. The group has released videos after some incidents claiming involvement, but its structure, credibility, and direct responsibility remain unclear, with police and counterterrorism officers continuing to investigate.



The attacks form part of a broader and increasingly visible pattern, raising concern within the Jewish community and beyond. While officials repeat that there is no place for antisemitism in Britain, questions persist over the urgency and consistency of the response, particularly when compared with other cases where arrests have been made swiftly. Limited media coverage and a wider rise in attacks on religious sites across Europe have intensified fears that the scale of the threat is not being fully acknowledged.

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