Iran is again in motion. Four days of strikes and protests have unfolded across the country, from Tehran to Mashhad, from Isfahan to Kermanshah, from Shiraz to Arak. In Fasa, in Fars province, protesters broke through the gates of the governor’s office and attacked a government building, an act that carries weight in a system built on the choreography of fear. Each day has brought new reports, new cities, new confrontations. Each day has also revived the familiar, painful question: could this finally be the moment when the Islamic Republic loses its grip?



The protests did not begin as a single ideological uprising. They emerged from economic pressure and daily suffocation. Bazaar merchants, money changers, workers and ordinary residents reacted to a currency in freefall, to inflation that devours salaries, to a state that extracts obedience while offering little in return. Students have since joined. Chants have hardened. Anger has spread geographically and socially. These details matter. In Iran, unrest confined to campuses can be isolated. Unrest that reaches bazaars, provincial towns and state offices strains a different set of nerves.



Even figures within the system acknowledge this fragility. Fatemeh Maghsoudi, a spokesperson for the Economic Committee of the Iranian Parliament, said last week that the collapse of the rial owed less to any concrete economic development than to an atmosphere of fear driven by the prospect of conflict, remarking that when Trump so much as tells Netanyahu “let’s go and have a coffee,” the exchange rate suddenly collapses, and when Netanyahu makes any statement, prices in the market immediately rise, despite the fact that nothing substantive had changed in Iran’s economy.



Yet the regime, too, is moving. According to the Iran analyst Kasra Aarabi, sources inside the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps indicate that the state has raised its internal threat posture to a “yellow” level, an abnormal situation within a four-tier national security system. That architecture, built methodically since 2007, reaches into every province, city, district and neighbourhood. Under higher threat levels, layers of security are activated: checkpoints, patrols, phone searches, internet restrictions, Basij deployments down to the street and apartment block. When a “red” level is declared, infantry units fold into domestic suppression, and the IRGC’s operational security headquarters assume sweeping authority over provincial life. This apparatus exists for one purpose. It has been used before. It has not yet fractured.



History teaches restraint in moments like this. The 1979 revolution did not triumph because crowds filled streets for a few dramatic days. It succeeded because strikes paralysed oil production, administrative systems failed, and elite loyalty dissolved under sustained pressure. Today’s thresholds have not yet been crossed. There is no confirmed nationwide shutdown of core industries. There is no evidence of defection within the IRGC or the regular military. There is no alternative authority capable of coordinating power. These absences do not negate the tremendous courage of those protesting. They define the uncertainty of what comes next.



The international environment sharpens that uncertainty. Speaking in Florida alongside Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump warned that Iran may be attempting to rebuild its nuclear programme after US strikes in June damaged three nuclear facilities. His language was characteristically blunt. Any renewed nuclear buildup would invite rapid eradication. Missile production, too, was placed under explicit threat. The message was typically blunt. Negotiations remain open. Deadlines, Trump reminded his audience, have consequences. The last time Trump issued a deadline to Iran, he gave Tehran 60 days to reach an agreement over its nuclear programme. When that deadline expired, Israeli strikes followed the very next day, with clear US permission.



Strikingly, this convergence of internal unrest and external pressure has received only limited attention in much of the international media, treated as background noise rather than as a meaningful shift. The result is a failure to register how significant it could be for economic protest, regional spread, and explicit great-power deadlines to coincide in Iran like this.



For Tehran, this external pressure intersects dangerously with internal unrest. The regime faces a population increasingly willing to test red lines and a strategic environment in which miscalculation could invite devastating force. It is within this context that documented evidence from IRGC-linked academic institutions should be noted with great concern: the development of incapacitating chemical agents, including medetomidine and fentanyl derivatives, appear to have been adapted for crowd control munitions. During the “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests, demonstrators described effects inconsistent with standard CS gas. The implication is grim: the state has invested not only in batons and bullets, but in yet more insidious, chemical tools of repression.



And still, hope persists. It persists among Iranians chanting on rooftops and in streets. It persists among families who have buried the dead and returned anyway. It persists across the Iranian diaspora, where memory and longing blur into expectation. Each cycle of protest carries the belief that this time the accumulation of anger, courage and exhaustion might finally converge. Each cycle also carries the memory of how brutally that belief has been punished before.



Prediction is a temptation best resisted. Revolutions are legible only in retrospect. While they unfold, they present as disorder, hesitation, advance and retreat. What can be said is narrower and more honest. The protests of these four days show breadth, persistence and a willingness to confront symbols of authority. The regime’s response shows preparedness, experience and an arsenal refined over decades. Between these forces lies a struggle whose outcome remains unwritten.



The future of Iran will be decided neither by foreign speeches nor by analytical frameworks alone. It will be decided by whether pressure can move from streets into the systems that allow the state to function, by whether fear can be transferred from society back to those who govern it, by whether the machinery of repression can be strained beyond its capacity. Those conditions may yet emerge. They may also recede.



For now, Iran stands in that familiar, aching space between possibility and reprisal. The chants rise. The checkpoints loom. The world watches, hoping, doubting, fearing. The question remains suspended, unanswered and unavoidable: how many times can a people rise before rising becomes irreversible?

Originally published in The Algemeiner.

