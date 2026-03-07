Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

Gary Steven Friedman
2h

Jonathan, thank you for this nice summary and let me add a bit more depth. The focus has become increasingly on degrading IRGC/Basij Forces infrastructure, weapons depots...and personnel. Taking out big name players is one thing...taking out the personnel currently driving jeeps and looking menacingly at Iranians in the street is the current order of the day. The successes from in-close aerial attacks have made northwestern, western, & southeastern Iran increasingly "no go zones" for IRGC and Basij. The continual degrading of peripheral Iranian Provinces' oppressors progresses unabated. This facilitates the Iranian Peoples seizing of this territory back from 47 years of oppression. Their family and friends who have been disappeared or tortured and released or executed are motivation enough for them. From Iraqi Kurdistan, Iranian diaspora returnees with training and other capabilities can continue to penetrate into Iran silently blending in because of their fluent Farsi and Persian appearance. So much more effective than having US CENTCOM Forces trying to blend in...don't you think? The mission of establishing and maintaining between Provinces communications to build trust, consensus, and pressure on IRGC/Basij elements is onerous, life-threatening...but currently in full swing! We stand with the Free Peoples of Iran!

