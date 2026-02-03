Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Iran’s last chance: what the West can still do to save Iran – Dr Thamar Eilam Gindin

Jonathan Sacerdoti's avatar
Jonathan Sacerdoti
Feb 03, 2026
∙ Paid

Iran’s regime is relying on executions, foreign fighters and extreme repression to survive.

In this conversation, Jonathan Sacerdoti speaks with Dr Tamar Eilam Gindin, a specialist in Iranian language, culture and political mythology, about what she is seeing emerge inside the Islamic Republic. Drawing on reports and her own sources from within Iran, she…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Jonathan Sacerdoti.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Jonathan Sacerdoti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture