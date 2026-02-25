Benny Sabti, senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies, joins me at a moment of acute strain for the Islamic Republic. He argues that Tehran’s diplomatic posture follows a familiar pattern: delay, repackage old positions, concede nothing essential, preserve enrichment capability and the infrastructure of coercion. This time, Washi…
Iran’s negotiators are stalling, but pressure at home could change everything – Beni Sabti
Feb 25, 2026
