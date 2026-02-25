Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Iran’s negotiators are stalling, but pressure at home could change everything – Beni Sabti

Jonathan Sacerdoti's avatar
Jonathan Sacerdoti
Feb 25, 2026
∙ Paid

Benny Sabti, senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies, joins me at a moment of acute strain for the Islamic Republic. He argues that Tehran’s diplomatic posture follows a familiar pattern: delay, repackage old positions, concede nothing essential, preserve enrichment capability and the infrastructure of coercion. This time, Washi…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Jonathan Sacerdoti.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Jonathan Sacerdoti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture