Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
5d

I do not envy Israel. Surrounded by 'the enemy'. The threat is 24/7. I pray for them daily.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
5d

To be so obsessed by a tiny state is just sick.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jonathan Sacerdoti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture