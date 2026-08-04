Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

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Ireland’s €53m Government Jet ‘Can’t Land in Fog’ After Israeli Tech Boycott

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Jonathan Sacerdoti

Ireland’s new €53 million government jet was reportedly ordered without an Israeli-made enhanced vision system because purchasing it would have required a direct agreement with defence company Elbit Systems.

The FalconEye system helps pilots operate and land in fog and extremely poor visibility. Ireland insists the aircraft remains fully operational, but the controversy has highlighted a wider contradiction: Israeli technology is already embedded in other Irish military aircraft.

The story raises a bigger question about wider attempts to boycott Israeli technology while many European countries continue to rely on Israeli innovation across defence, aviation and healthcare.

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