Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

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Robin Gibbons's avatar
Robin Gibbons
15h

I find Morgan detestable, often over talking or even disagreeing with utter disrespect experts and professionals in the very subject being discussed.

I’m not at all interested in his wet click-based stance, I occasionally watch only to hear the opinion of his invited guests.

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