Kuwaiti outlet Al Jarida claims Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was secretly flown to Moscow for treatment after being injured during the opening US Israeli strikes on Iran on 28 February.

Citing “a senior source close to the new Iranian leader,” the paper says Mojtaba was wounded by shrapnel when a strike hit the compound in Tehran that houses the Supreme Leader’s residence and office. The fragments reportedly landed close to him, injuring the left side of his body from head to foot.

Because of the severity of the injuries and the security situation inside Iran, he was allegedly moved in a highly secret operation aboard a Russian military aircraft. The claims are entirely unconfirmed.

The Kuwaiti outlet claims he underwent surgery upon arrival in Moscow and is now receiving treatment in a private hospital within one of Russia’s presidential compounds.

Iranian officials were reportedly concerned that his location inside Iran could be exposed through tracking the doctors and specialists treating him, prompting the decision to move him abroad.

According to the Kuwaiti outlet, the transfer was proposed by Vladimir Putin during a call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and later approved within Khamenei’s inner circle.

It is claimed he was flown to Russia on Thursday evening accompanied by Iranian doctors and is now being treated by both Russian and Iranian medical teams.

There are also claims circulating inside Iran that the recent message attributed to Mojtaba may not actually have been written by him, fuelling speculation about his condition. The report suggests it may have been written by Ali Larijani, secretary general of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, raising further questions about his condition and whereabouts. The doubts are strengthened by the fact that he has not appeared publicly and no audio recording of him speaking has been released.

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted that Israel may have intelligence about Mojtaba’s location and condition but declined to reveal details. Israeli intelligence is said to believe the injuries may be more serious than initially thought, although there is no confirmed public information about whether he has actually left Iran.

While we cannot know the validity of this report, the speculation over his location is only fuelled by the lack of evidence that he is alive and in Iran.

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