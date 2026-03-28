President Trump speaks at FII Priority Summit in Miami

Overnight, Israel Defence Forces reported multiple waves of missiles launched from Iran towards Israeli territory. Air defence systems were activated repeatedly, and civilians across affected areas were ordered into protected spaces. A further launch from Yemen was also identified during the night.

Emergency services confirmed that a man of around 60 was killed in Tel Aviv after being caught outside a protected space during one of the strikes. Several others were wounded in separate incidents, including two people injured by blast effects in Tel Aviv and additional casualties from shrapnel in southern Israel.

At the same time, Israel has continued an extensive and expanding air campaign inside Iran. The IDF confirmed that it was striking targets across Tehran, while also targeting infrastructure linked to Iran’s ballistic missile programme, including production sites, launchers and storage facilities. The stated aim is to degrade Iran’s ability to fire on Israeli civilians.

The scope of targets appears to have broadened significantly. Israeli strikes hit a uranium extraction facility in Yazd, where mined raw materials undergo mechanical and chemical processing before being used in uranium enrichment, which the IDF said was the only facility of its kind in Iran. They also hit the heavy water plant at Arak, a key installation associated with plutonium production. The Arak facility had previously been struck, and Israel said it was targeted again after identifying reconstruction efforts.

In parallel, major industrial infrastructure has been hit. Steel plants in Ahvaz and Isfahan were struck, along with associated power stations, in attacks that Israeli defence officials said targeted facilities linked to Iran’s military production chain. Opposition sources estimated the damage at billions of dollars – a significant economic impact.

Iran’s response has combined military retaliation with explicit warnings. In a post on X, Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said: “Israel claims it acted in coordination with the U.S.”, saying the attack “contradicts POTUS extended deadline for diplomacy”.

Iranian-linked outlets have also indicated potential expansion of retaliation to economic targets across the region. Steel plants in multiple countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Israel, were named as possible targets following Israeli strikes on Iran’s steel sector.

In Lebanon, the IDF launched a wide-scale wave of strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut. Hezbollah, for its part, stated that it had fired a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli fighter jet over Beirut yesterday afternoon. Israeli military leadership indicated that further major operations are planned, describing the broader campaign as a decisive effort to reshape the security environment “from Tehran to Beirut”.

A statement from the Iranian backed Houthi movement in Yemen warned that it could enter the conflict directly under several conditions, including any expansion of the coalition aligned with the United States and Israel or increased use of the Red Sea for hostile operations.

At the diplomatic level, divisions are emerging among Gulf states. According to Reuters, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait are working behind the scenes to promote a rapid end to the war. In contrast, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have signalled that they are prepared to absorb further escalation and will not accept any post-war arrangement in which Iran retains the ability to use the Strait of Hormuz as leverage. These states are also pressing the United States to ensure that any agreement with Tehran includes permanent limits on Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, as well as guarantees over global energy supply.

There are also indications that the conflict may continue for several more weeks. According to Axios, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told foreign ministers at a G7 summit that the war with Iran is expected to last between two and four weeks, longer than previously anticipated. Such timeframes are not certain, and may indicate a U.S. effort to keep extending the offensive every few weeks without clearly signalling an overall timeframe.

An Iranian missile struck the Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia on Friday wounding several U.S. Service members and damaging several U.S. refuelling aircraft. This is at least the second to strike the base during the war, with five refuelling aircraft having been damaged in an earlier strike. Saudi and other Gulf allies have indicated they are considering joining the war and taking a more aggressive stance against Iran.



Speaking at the FII Priority Summit in Miami, President Trump said the U.S. has “another 3,554 targets left, and they will be done pretty quickly,” adding that “the supreme leader is no longer supreme; he is dead. The son is either dead or in very bad shape.” Steve Witkoff indicated that negotiations are continuing, even as the Iranians deny they are.

For now, the situation remains highly volatile. Israel continues to expand its target set inside Iran, while Iran and its allies maintain a steady pace of missile launches. Israeli officials report that more than 90 per cent of incoming unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted since the start of the operation, but the continued casualties and repeated alerts underline the ongoing threat to civilian areas.

With multiple fronts active, economic targets now in play, and regional powers positioning themselves for either mediation or escalation, the conflict still has no immediate resolution in sight.

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