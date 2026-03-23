Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
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Thank you Jonathan for this update.

Iran's revenge in attacking the Gulf States is further proof that the action taken by Israel and the USA was correct. Decades of hostility from Iran needed to be confronted before it would be impossible to act.

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