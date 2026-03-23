Overnight, Israel carried out a coordinated round of strikes across Iran. Explosions were reported in Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan, Tabriz and Khorramabad, along with additional strikes in Bandar Abbas. The Israeli military said it had launched a wide attack on regime infrastructure in Tehran.

A helicopter production facility was hit. A radio and television station in Bandar Abbas was also struck, with casualties reported. In Shiraz, Iranian media confirmed the death of Ebrahim Mortazavi, a senior Revolutionary Guards figure. Buildings in Karaj and Khorramabad were also hit, with reports linking them to targeted killings.

Residents in Tehran reported continuous aircraft overhead and repeated explosions through the night. Power outages were recorded in several areas.

Iran responded with a single, coordinated missile barrage. Missiles were launched towards central Israel, the north and the Golan Heights. Alerts were issued across the country and interception systems were activated. Missile fragments landed in parts of the West Bank without causing casualties. By morning, civilians were told they could leave protected areas.

The fighting continued across the region. Explosions were reported in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. A missile was intercepted over Abu Dhabi, and debris injured a civilian. In Bahrain, the target was reported to be a United States military base.

A United States strike hit a headquarters of an Iraqi Hezbollah faction south of Baghdad. In Lebanon, Israel struck a crossing over the Litani River used to move weapons and hit about fifteen Hezbollah command centres in the Nabatieh area. The Qasimiya Bridge was struck more than once during the day.

Israeli military leadership said operations against Hezbollah would continue as a prolonged campaign alongside the main effort against Iran.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces responded to incidents involving Israeli civilians, including arson and assaults. Five suspects were arrested near Deir al Hatab. Palestinians were reported injured.

The head of the International Energy Agency said at least 40 energy assets across nine countries in the Middle East have been severely or very severely damaged.

President Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum demanding that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz is due to expire today, with a threat to strike Iranian power infrastructure. Iran has responded by warning it would close the strait completely if attacked and carry out large-scale strikes on energy and infrastructure targets across the region.

A New York Times report said Israel’s intelligence chief David Barnea had argued before the war that strikes could trigger unrest inside Iran and even threaten the government. Three weeks into the conflict, that has not happened, with United States and Israeli assessments concluding the regime is weakened but still in control and unlikely to face a mass uprising. The report is unconfirmed.

Qatar is reported to have tried to mediate an end to the war. Western sources said it considered offering up to six billion dollars, allegedly Iranian funds held in Qatar, for Tehran to halt attacks, a claim a Qatari diplomat rejected as fabrication.

President Trump discussed the straight of Hormuz with Keir Starmer in a phone call on Sunday evening. Starmer is set to host a COBRA meeting on the war’s cost-of-living impact on Monday. Such meetings are for high-level co-ordination and decision making in the event of major or catastrophic emergencies.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said the since Thursday, a group of 22 countries, most of them from NATO but also Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the UAE, and Bahrain, are coming together to implement President Trump’s vision to make sure the strait of Hormuz is free “and opening up as soon as possible.” He said military planning with the US is taking place, and that the President’s campaign against Iran is “necessary” and “crucial,” because Iran “is posing… an existential threat to Israel, it is a threat to the region, it is a threat to Europe, to the whole world.”

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