IDF strikes in southern Lebanon

Iranian military infrastructure including weapons production facilities and the headquarters of the Marine Industries Organisation were targeted on Saturday, as around 50 Israeli Air Force jets carried out a large wave of strikes across Tehran. Over the course of the weekend, more than 250 Iranian and Hezbollah-linked targets were struck across Iran and Lebanon, including ballistic missile production sites, air defence systems and storage facilities.

By Saturday evening, the campaign had intensified further, with the Israeli military confirming it had completed a third wave of strikes across Tehran in a single day. Additional reports overnight described 50 to 60 strikes hitting western Tehran alone, alongside explosions in cities including Karaj, Isfahan and Bandar Abbas.

The strikes appear to have focused heavily on senior figures tied to Iran’s military and nuclear apparatus. Ali Pouladvand, head of research at the SPND organisation responsible for military aspects of Iran’s nuclear programme, was killed in a strike on a residential complex in Borujerd. Reports from Iran also indicated the deaths of Abbas Karmi, a senior official in Iran’s central war-fighting command structure, and General Jamshid Esfahani, a senior financial figure within the armed forces.

Reports from Iranian opposition sources also claimed that Ayatollah Mohammad Taqi Jannati, described as the brother of senior cleric Ahmad Jannati, had been killed in an attack in the city of Qom, though this could not be independently verified.

According to a report by Iran International, the President of Iran and the commander of the Revolutionary Guards are in a “deep dispute.” The report claims President Pezeshkian is warning that “without a ceasefire, Iran’s economy could collapse within three weeks to a month.”

US Central Command announced that since the start of the war it has struck more than 11,000 targets in Iran during over 11,000 flight sorties. American officials are now reportedly preparing for potential ground operations that could last weeks or even up to two months. According to The Washington Post, the Pentagon is deploying thousands of US soldiers and Marines to the region for what could become a new phase of the war, involving limited raids rather than a full-scale invasion. Plans under discussion include Special Operations and conventional infantry assaults on targets such as Kharg Island and coastal areas near the Strait of Hormuz, though it remains unclear whether President Trump will approve the proposals.

Iran has responded with repeated missile and drone attacks. The Israeli military reported multiple launches from Iranian territory on Saturday and overnight into Sunday, triggering nationwide alerts and instructions for civilians to take shelter. Sirens sounded across large parts of southern Israel, including Beersheba, Dimona and the Negev, while additional warnings were issued in the north over suspected drone incursions.

At the same time, Iranian and allied forces have expanded their attacks across the wider region. A drone struck what was described in some reports as an American asset in Hasakah in northern Syria, as pro-Iranian militias in Iraq launched drones at US targets. Explosions were also reported in Baghdad, Basra and Kuwait, underscoring the wider geographic scope of the confrontation.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah said it had launched rockets at Israeli forces concentrated along the Litani route near the village of Taybeh, effectively acknowledging that Israeli troops have reached the Litani River in that sector. The Israeli military says it has killed more than 850 Hezbollah fighters since the start of operations, with over 850 claimed in total by Saturday evening.

Among those killed was Ali Hassan Shaib, a Hezbollah operative in the Radwan Force who had operated under the guise of a journalist for the Al-Manar network, gathering intelligence on Israeli troop positions. Hezbollah confirmed his death and issued a formal mourning statement, joined by allied groups across the Iranian axis, including Hamas and the Houthis.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reports that 1,189 people have been killed and 3,427 wounded since the current round of fighting began.

The conflict has also claimed Israeli lives. It was confirmed early this morning that Sergeant Moshe Yitzchak HaCohen Katz, a 22-year-old paratrooper from New Haven, Connecticut, was killed in combat in southern Lebanon. Three other soldiers were moderately wounded in the same incident.

The Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have claimed responsibility for multiple missile and drone launches toward southern Israel, marking their growing role in the war. Analysis from the region suggests Iran is activating the group in stages as part of a broader strategy of “dual pressure”, potentially including threats to shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb strait and attacks on Gulf states.

Amid the regional crisis, the war is also having unexpected consequences further afield. The Mail on Sunday reports that as many as 70 Britons have been detained in the United Arab Emirates for taking photos and videos of drone and missile attacks. Tourists, expatriates and airline crew have reportedly been held in overcrowded cells, in some cases denied sleep, food and medication, after falling foul of strict national security laws. Even receiving images is said to be illegal under the most severe provisions, carrying potential sentences of up to ten years in prison or fines of £200,000. Campaigners claim that access to British consular officials has in some cases been restricted or denied. According to Dubai Watch, which is representing eight Britons, at least 35 have been detained in Dubai and a similar number in Abu Dhabi, with many facing months in detention as the legal system struggles to cope.

As of Sunday morning, there are no real signs of the war ending soon. With Israeli forces pressing deeper into southern Lebanon, Iran sustaining heavy losses among senior personnel, the United States preparing for a possible ground phase, and the entry of the Yemen-based Houthis into the Iranain offensive against Israel, the conflict is still evolving.

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