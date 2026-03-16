As American and Chinese negotiators met in Paris this weekend ahead of Donald Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, events thousands of miles away are quietly redefining the strategic landscape. Many have missed just how the war unfolding between the United States, Israel and Iran is not merely a Middle Eastern conflict, but part of a much wider contest over power, ideology and the future balance of the international system. But Operation Epic Fury could have as big an effect on China, Europe and the future of Western civilisation as it will on the Middle East itself.

In the just over two weeks since the United States and Israel launched their joint war against Iran, a curious chorus has emerged in parts of the media and political commentariat. Critics insist that Trump has no strategy at all.

They argue variously that he has been blindsided by a sophisticated and resilient Iranian regime which has outsmarted him, that he acted rashly, or that he launched a war without any coherent plan for how to prosecute it or bring it to an end. At the same time, others claim the opposite: that he hesitated too long, amassing forces in the region for weeks without acting, only then being forced to strike for fear of projecting weakness by withdrawing.

To his critics, the US President is both reckless and paralysed, impulsive and confused, simultaneously overambitious and unclear about what he actually wants. Trump is accused of pursuing grandiose and unrealistic goals while also being vague and sheepish about his objectives. He is denounced for American bullying and cultural supremacy, yet in the same breath, he is accused of being dragged unwillingly into the war by Israel.

The reality is far less theatrical. For all his crude trash talk, his unorthodox appearance, and his sometimes childish slogan-driven branding, Trump is nobody’s fool. Tiny Israel, however formidable, cannot trick or blindside the United States into fighting wars against its own interests. Nor did hubris lure it into a path of suicide or self-harm. A US President who won power with promises of peace does not accidentally stumble his way into a far-off military engagement without the prospect of strategic gain.

The more plausible explanation is that two reliable allies reached a moment when their interests, abilities and mutual understanding aligned almost perfectly. When that happens, coordination becomes not only possible but logical. Israel and the United States have moved together because both see strategic opportunity and necessity in confronting Iran now. Their goals overlap substantially even if they are not identical. Their abilities and outlooks align so effectively that each grants the other an opportunity they may not have again for decades.

The war with Iran has the potential not just to redraw the landscape of the Middle East but also to reset the balance of power globally. It is not just Israel or the Iranian people who stand to gain from a positive outcome: several different global actors stand to benefit from the weakening or defeat of the Iranian regime. If victory is achievable, it can deliver wins on domestic, regional and global stages all at once.

While Israel gains relief from a long-standing existential threat, the United States weakens a persistent adversary that has challenged its influence and threatened global trade routes for decades. Iranians themselves gain a unique opportunity to overthrow a brutal theocratic regime that has killed many thousands of protesters and crushed dissent. Gulf states that quietly fear Iranian hegemony have found themselves aligning, at least for now, with Washington’s campaign after Iran lashed out at them in response to the war. Alliances often work precisely because interests converge.

Trump’s actions suggest a coherent grand strategy rather than an absence of one. The war with Iran cannot be understood purely as a regional conflict. It sits within a much wider global competition in which China has become the principal long-term rival of the United States. Demonstrating overwhelming military capability against a regional adversary inevitably sends a signal about American resolve and capacity at a moment of delicate great-power diplomacy elsewhere.

Iran has increasingly aligned itself with Beijing. Energy partnerships, technology transfers and military cooperation have deepened over the past decade. In geopolitical terms, Iran offers China a useful strategic partner positioned near some of the world’s most important maritime choke points. The Strait of Hormuz carries a vast portion of global oil exports. The Bab al-Mandab Strait connects the Red Sea to the Indian Ocean and sits along the shipping route linking Europe and Asia through the Suez Canal.

Iran has spent years developing missiles, drones and naval capabilities designed to threaten these routes. Even a limited ability to disrupt them has global economic consequences. For Washington, weakening Iran therefore serves a broader objective: preventing hostile powers from gaining leverage over critical arteries of global trade. In this sense, the war forms part of a wider effort to maintain freedom of navigation and preserve the strategic architecture that underpins the global economy.

China has also become Iran’s economic lifeline. In recent years, Beijing has purchased large volumes of Iranian oil, often at discounted prices, in return for long-term infrastructure investment, technology partnerships and development projects linked to its Belt and Road Initiative. The relationship gives Tehran a way to survive Western sanctions while offering China a strategic foothold near some of the most important energy routes on earth.

Part of the confusion surrounding the war is also a result of Trump’s own style. His projection of chaos, unpredictability, and indecision is deliberate. Never one inclined to narrate strategy publicly, obfuscation is itself part of his method. He knows well how to manipulate a media culture so consumed and driven by news-cycle-focused controversy. By refusing to signpost his intentions too clearly, he preserves operational flexibility, keeping adversaries and sometimes even allies guessing what he will do, when he’ll do it, and why. His critics reveal more about their own strategic illiteracy than his.

Yet strategy alone does not explain the war. Trump also appears to see the conflict in ideological terms: a confrontation with a revolutionary regime whose worldview combines militant theology with a willingness to employ barbarity against its enemies and even its own people. It truly threatens the very core of our civilisation, and by acting boldly to counter it, America not only benefits strategically, but the world also benefits morally and in confronting an existential threat to liberty itself.

So far, the approach appears to be working. The United States has publicly praised Israel as a model ally, with whom it has worked in close partnership throughout this operation. Together, they have eliminated a number of the leaders of Iran’s tyrannical Islamic regime.

Two weeks is far too early to declare either victory or failure. Yet in terms of clarity of message and the effective use of force, Trump’s strategy, for now, appears to be working.

Originally published in The i Paper.

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