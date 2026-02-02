Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

“Jew” seems to be the hardest word

The British state broadcaster keeps omitting the word from reports and programme segments on Jewish-related items
Jonathan Sacerdoti
Feb 02, 2026

The Jewish Chronicle reports:

The BBC has once again faced criticism after failing to mention Jews in a segment about the Battle of Cable Street – one of the key moments in Anglo-Jewish history.

The two-minute report – which was aired on BBC London’s lunchtime news bulletin on Monday – highlighted the presence “the Irish and dockers”, but gave no mention to the central role that Jews played in events.

Throughout the broadcast, vague references were made to various “communities” which joined forces on the day.

They did the same for Holocaust Memorial Day.

