Jewish man ‘kicked like animal’ in Golders Green attack

There is only so much extra policing can do. There is only so much Jewish community security volunteers can do. Patrols, cameras, synagogue guards and emergency hotlines matter, but they cannot protect every Jew at every moment.

That is the frightening lesson of the reported attack in Golders Green.

A 22-year-old man staying in an Airbnb stepped outside in the early hours of Monday morning to take a phone call, so as not to disturb the people inside. He was speaking Hebrew. According to reports, six masked men then descended on him, dragged him across the road, punched and kicked him, ripped his clothes, beat him around the head and back, and broke his phone.

So far, there have reportedly been no arrests.

Golders Green has already seen stabbings. Hatzola ambulances, run by a Jewish volunteer charity but serving the whole local community, have been firebombed. Jewish people and Jewish-linked sites have faced repeated threats, arson attacks and violence. In Manchester, Jews were killed in a terrorist attack at Heaton Park Synagogue on Yom Kippur last year.

British Jews are being told, in effect, to rely on more guards, more vigilance, more security and more resilience. But the real question is not how Jews can better protect themselves. It is why Jewish life in Britain now requires this level of protection in the first place.

Because Jews do not live only inside guarded buildings. They walk down streets. They take phone calls. They visit friends. They speak Hebrew. They wear kippot. They exist in public. Increasingly, that public existence feels dangerous.

Politically, Jews are once again caught in the middle. There is undoubtedly a wave of antisemitism in Britain linked to the far left and Islamic extremism, two forces that often reinforce one another in their demonisation of Israel and hostility to Jews.

But the reaction to illegal immigration, failed integration and Islamist influence has also produced dangers on parts of the right, where some people drift from legitimate concerns about borders and cohesion into ethnic thinking that can count Jews as outsiders too. At present, the greater threat appears to come from the Islamic and far-left axis. But the right needs to be clear in rejecting hatred of Jews or it is not fixing the problem at all, it is merely replacing it with another problem.

Britain must confront the ideologies that have made Jews visible targets again.

When a young man is beaten in London for speaking Hebrew, the issue is not merely Jewish safety, it is the condition of the country itself.