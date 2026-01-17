Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jews are fine. Don’t exaggerate.

Jan 17, 2026

“It’s just one incident.”
Until it isn’t.

Every time something happens to Jews, we’re told not to exaggerate.
Just one attack.
Just one protest.
Just one cancellation.
Just one joke.
Just one threat.

If Jews no longer feel safe in the West, what does that say about the societies we live in?

