Frédérique
Dec 4Edited

My idea for a Wall of Shame to list all the names & professions of those who support the ideology of Hamas - which is now becoming a global occupying force because its flag seems to be taking precedence over all others especially in the UK - is growing ever bigger & the section dedicated to Jews who seem ignorant of Jewish history - the list is growing ever longer - Paul Simon? Plus, perhaps it should be The Wall of Shame Dedicated to Virtue Signalling Hypocrites of the 21st Century - why? Because everything they say they believe is wrong is exactly what Hamas et al represents - perhaps Delia Smith would like to add the Yazidi stew that the Yazidi women (who were denied food for days) were served & then informed that they’d just eaten their children. Sadly, it also means the list of who not to watch gets longer because the idea of letting these people profit from their ignorance is not something I care to fund Grr! 😠 or am I being too harsh?

The Golden Pill
Dec 4Edited

And we have to ask, why this campaign now? Who organized it? What are their motivations? Because the last time Israel released an imprisoned prominent Palestinian leader, it was Yahya Sinwar. After Israel gave him life-saving brain cancer surgery, he got out and went on to mastermind the October 7 attack. So perhaps now that Hamas leadership has been decimated, the Neo-Jihadist activists are attempting to get yet another jihadist mastermind out of prison to fill that void and resume the mantel of intifada planning. Unfuckingbelievable.

