Iranian missile strikes on Dimona and Arad caused mass casualties in southern Israel yesterday, with around 175 people wounded across the two cities, including children and several in serious condition.

The strikes marked one of the most significant direct hits of the war to date, overwhelming local emergency services and triggering a large-scale response. In Arad, 115 people were injured, nine seriously, while a further 60 casualties were recorded in Dimona, where a 12-year-old boy was among those badly hurt. Hospitals in the south treated dozens overnight, with 31 patients admitted in Arad alone, including 18 children.

The attack caused extensive damage in residential areas. In Arad, the missile struck the ground rather than directly hitting buildings, but the resulting blast still damaged surrounding structures and left scenes described as severe by emergency responders. Rescue teams, supported by helicopters, worked for hours to evacuate the wounded and search for anyone trapped in the debris.

Benjamin Netanyahu described the episode as “a very difficult evening in the campaign for our future”, pledging that Israel would continue striking its enemies across all fronts while directing government agencies to provide immediate assistance to those affected.

Israel’s military response followed within hours. The IDF confirmed that the Chief of Staff had authorised continued strikes throughout the night across multiple theatres, alongside direct attacks on targets in central Tehran.

Israeli forces also intensified operations in southern Lebanon. Troops from the 36th Division carried out targeted raids on Hezbollah infrastructure, seizing weapons including rockets and firearms, and killing more than ten fighters identified as posing an immediate threat.

Iranian attacks were reported against American-linked targets in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, while Iraqi Shia militias claimed to have carried out 21 drone and missile operations against US-associated bases within a single day. Explosions were also reported in Baghdad and parts of Saudi Arabia.

Iranian media briefly issued, and then withdrew, an evacuation warning for Doha, declaring the Qatari capital a potential target and publishing a map that explicitly highlighted the offices of Al Jazeera, citing its role in hosting American interests and broadcasting against Iran.

Inside Iran, strikes were reported in multiple locations, including Tehran, Isfahan and Bandar Lengeh. In the latter, two powerful explosions hit a refinery area, reportedly triggering a power outage across parts of Hormozgan province.

The broader scale of Iran’s campaign has also become clearer. According to figures cited by Saudi media, roughly 4,911 projectiles – missiles, rockets and drones – have been launched toward Gulf states compared with 850 directed at Israel, underlining the scope of the conflict.

Within Israel, authorities imposed sweeping civil defence restrictions. All in-person education was cancelled nationwide for Sunday and Monday, with schools moving to remote learning. In southern regions, gatherings were limited to 50 people and workplaces were required to ensure immediate access to protected shelters.

During the early hours of today, further missiles were launched from Iran toward central Israel. Sirens sounded across Tel Aviv and surrounding areas, with residents ordered into protected spaces while interception systems engaged incoming threats. Search-and-rescue teams were dispatched to reported impact sites.

Israel’s Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, said the cumulative impact of three weeks of operations had reached a “systemic-strategic” level, affecting Iran’s military, economic and governmental capacity. He also warned that Iran had demonstrated the ability to launch long-range ballistic missiles capable of reaching European capitals including Berlin, Paris and Rome.

Iran, meanwhile, signalled further escalation. A spokesperson for its Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters warned that any attack on Iranian energy infrastructure would prompt retaliatory strikes against US-linked energy, technology and desalination facilities across the region.

The United States has sharpened its stance. President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning that failure to comply would result in US strikes on Iranian power infrastructure:

If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!

This ultimatum follows the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, which has severely disrupted global shipping and energy flows. The waterway carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply, and its restriction has already triggered a surge in global prices and international concern.

With multiple fronts still active, and both sides openly committing to continued operations, the conflict shows no immediate sign of slowing.

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