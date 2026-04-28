Mr President, you’re right about Keir Starmer

As King Charles visits the USA to mark 250 years of American independence, tensions remain between British Prime Minister and Donald Trump. But Trump’s disappointment with Starmer is shared by the majority of Britons.

In polling, 70% of Britons say he’s doing badly — he has a net rating of minus 48. That’s among the worst scores for any British PM in modern polling history, worse than most of his recent predecessors at their low points. Britain is fed up.

Because he’s not only uncharismatic and un-strategic, he’s also incapable of even sticking to his own decisions. In his short time in office he’s made 16 U-turns, as well as repeated moves which endanger or weaken the UK.

He expressed delight at Welcoming an Egyptian antisemite activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah to the UK – he’d called killing Zionists “heroic,” said we need to “kill more of them,” and expressed hatred for white people.

He blocked the US from using British bases for strikes on Iran, even as MI5 was foiling more than 20 lethal Iran-backed terror plots in the UK last year alone. Then an Iranian drone slammed into RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus and missiles targeted Diego Garcia on the British Chagos islands territory — yet he still dithered.

He proudly announced the recognition of a fantasy Palestinian statehood back in September 2025, right in the middle of the war with the Palestinians who were still holding hostages. President Trump slammed that as a “reward to Hamas” that did nothing to help release the hostages.

He undemocratically tried to postpone or cancel dozens of democratic votes for local elections, then was forced to abandon the whole idea after legal pushback.

He refused to ban or seriously crack down on the wave of antisemitic marches and hate, which exploded to 3,700 antisemitic incidents in 2025, the deadly Heaton Park Synagogue attack, and a chain of arson attacks on Jewish locations including burning Jewish owned ambulances.

He makes Serial U-turns — at least 16 major flip-flops — and looks totally clueless. Even some of his own MPs think he’s on borrowed time.

He blocked a full national inquiry into he Muslim paedophile rape gangs, and then U-turned and announced one under huge pressure.

He introduced a family farm ‘death tax’ — a 20% inheritance tax hit on farms worth over £1 million, which he was forced to take back and change to a £2.5 million threshold after thousands of tractor drivers protested in the streets of London.

He axed winter fuel payments for 10 million retired pensioners heading into last winter, forcing many vulnerable old people to choose between heating and eating. He was forced into a humiliating partial U-turn months later after massive backlash, but only after they had already faced the cold without it.

He kept the two-child benefit cap, which stops welfare payments for a family’s third child and beyond, but then completely caved under pressure from his own MPs and scrapped it, costing British taxpayers over four billion dollars a year and handing extra cash to bigger families on benefits.

He hiked taxes on thousands of pubs, then did a quick U-turn with a £300 million lifeline after the backlash.

He announced a compulsory digital ID scheme, then made it optional after months of outcry.

He tried to surrender the vital UK-US Diego Garcia to military base on the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, then had to shelve the entire deal after Trump slammed it and reality hit.

He broke his pledge of no tax rises for working people with massive employer National Insurance hikes and other grabs.

Keir Starmer is making Britain poorer, making Britain less safe, and making Britain weaker. He’s turning it into a country that neither its own people nor its allies can respect.

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