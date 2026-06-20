Jonathan Sacerdoti

Jonathan Sacerdoti

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Nathan Brown
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Wow wow wow … this is a brilliant piece of writing. Factual, well explained, with historical moments, many that we all remember.

Jonathan, you do not mince your words, but you make a clear case as to the danger of Islam.

The Muslim Brotherhood to which you refer, is a worldwide terrorist network .. state sponsored by none other than Qatar. This brotherhood is banned in Jordan, Egypt, UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco.

It’s time UK, American, Australian and European politicians rise to the challenge and de legitimise political Islam .. because if they don’t, Islam will conquer the majority of the globe.

Jonathan, a question .. did you manage to convince ‘the house’ to be suspicious of Islam ?

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