Five minutes before Salman Abedi detonated his bomb, killing 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena, he was spotted by Kyle Lawler — an 18-year-old security guard. After the bombing, Kyle told the inquiry: “I just had a bad feeling about him.”

He had been suspicious. But he didn’t act. He didn’t raise the alarm. Why?

“I felt unsure about what to do. I was scared of being wrong… of being branded a racist. It made me hesitant.”

22 people were killed.

This is a lesson in ignoring suspicions. And it’s one the West needs to learn, urgently.

I’ve had phone calls this week from friends, family, colleagues. Some called to praise my courage. Others to question my sanity. One or two begged me not to come tonight. Why? In what way does it take courage to speak to a student debating society? Why would it be foolish — for my safety — to come here and debate at the invitation of a Muslim woman, with two Muslim men, and a mock-Victorian Catholic knight?

We all know why. It’s why there’s security here. It’s why there’s electricity in the air. It’s why this debate has generated news coverage. It’s because of Islam.

I’m not a Muslim. For full disclosure: I’m a Jew. And a Briton. I’m not here to speak for Muslims, or to argue over Qur’anic verses and Hadith. I’m here to represent the other side of this debate: Western values. I’m here to talk about how Islam has encroached on our lives.

I would love not to be here. Never to think about this topic again. It is not my faith. It is not my ideology. But over and over again, it has confronted me — coming for my life. Coming for your lives.

I am not motivated by hate. But by love. Love for freedom. Love for life. Love for debate, thought, and discussion. Love for the West. The West is a civilisation of defiant liberty and fearless truth-telling. That is why I am here now.

I often ask people when they first became aware of Islam. For me, it was as a child of eight or nine, when Salman Rushdie published The Satanic Verses. What followed was a global eruption of Islamic fury: book burnings, a death fatwa from Ayatollah Khomeini, and a trail of terror that crossed decades and borders. My own father — a bookseller who believed in the Western right to read even offensive ideas — was forced to sell copies from behind the counter, in fear for his life.

The violence was unrelenting. Translators stabbed. Publishers shot. And over thirty years later, in 2022, a young Muslim assassin, Hadi Matar, nearly murdered the elderly Rushdie on stage in New York — blinding him in one eye. Because he wrote a story.

Yet Rushdie struck back with the West’s greatest weapons: his pen and his mind — writing a new book, Knife.

He fought violence with art: Western. They fought art with violence: Islamic.

But you don’t need to be a writer to have suffered the violent intrusion of Islam into your life. On September 11th 2001, 19 hijackers cried “Allahu Akbar” and murdered nearly 3,000 people, flying planes into the Twin Towers. On 7th July 2005, four British Muslim suicide bombers slaughtered 52 commuters on London’s tubes and a bus, declaring: “We are at war and I am a soldier.”

In 2013, Michael Adebolajo beheaded the young soldier Lee Rigby in broad daylight, his hands dripping with blood: “I am a soldier of Allah.” Theo van Gogh was shot, stabbed, and nearly decapitated in Amsterdam for criticising Islam.His killer ponned a note to the body declaring it was done “by the law that commands me to cut off the head of anyone who insults Allah and his Prophet.” Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who worked with van Gogh, has lived under round-the-clock protection ever since. She was bon a Muslim and committed the crime of leaving and criticising the faith..

Are you starting to see the pattern?

In 2006, Ilan Halimi, a French Jew, kidnapped, tortured for 24 days and burned alive by a gang who shouted “Allahu Akbar.” A rabbi and three small Jewish children gunned down at a school in Toulouse. A kosher supermarket in Paris: four Jews executed. A teacher at Batley Grammar School hounded into hiding by Muslim mobs baying for his death for showing a cartoon.

Charlie Hebdo. Three gay friends in Reading. David Amess MP. Streatham. London Bridge. Westminster Bridge. Parsons Green. Journalists. Gay men. MPs. Commuters. Police. Ordinary citizens. The list goes on and on and on.

Dishonest people will tell you this is not Islam, but extremism.

Extreme what? Extreme Jainism? Extreme Quakerism?

The two converts to Islam opposite me cannot deny that all those killers were Muslims, following their Islamic beliefs. They said so themselves.

This list of Islamic contributions to our Western life demonstrates the human cost that makes people afraid to even talk about Islam.

This is why we are suspicious of Islam.

Don’t worry, I know Islam is not all violence. It is also political.

In 1928, Hassan al-Banna founded the Muslim Brotherhood — a disciplined movement to reverse the fading of traditional Islamic life, building an entire alternative society within the West: mosques, schools, charities, youth groups, businesses, institutions, which they spread to the West.

A ‘civilisational jihad’.

Don’t worry, that’s not some ‘far-right’ phrase Tommy Robinson or I invented. It’s what they called it themselves.

We know, because the FBI seized their 1991 Explanatory Memorandum, setting out their plan to settle in the West, build Islamic centres as bases, infiltrate institutions, and work until “Allah’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.”

Nearly a century later, Governments across the West now warn that Muslim Brotherhood networks threaten democracy through entryism and infiltration.

So Islam does not only attack the West with bombs. Sometimes it uses our own freedoms, our own laws, and our own institutions against us.

But Islam’s ambition is not always so subtle. Historically, it is an ideology of conquest and expansion. After Muhammad’s death in 632, its armies burst out of Arabia and within a century had conquered much of the Christian world: the Middle East, North Africa, Egypt, Syria. They pushed into Spain. They reached France — halted at Tours in 732. They enslaved millions of Europeans. They besieged Vienna as late as 1683.

And wherever they conquered, Jews and Christians were reduced to dhimmis: defeated peoples living under submission, tax, and Islamic supremacy.

At Islam’s core is political-theological dominance — not private, internal faith.

They may try to hide it, but it is written across history, in blood, until today.

For every other ideology, we can be proud of the positives and still suspicious of the negatives. But some people are so quick to list all the great things they say Islam has contributed whilst utterly rejecting any Islamic connection to all these dreadful things I’ve mentioned. The bits they like — those are all Islam. The bad bits? All of them — not Islam.

Totally binary, in an era where being non-binary is the order of the day. Everything is on a spectrum. Except for Islam.

I’m asking you to believe your own eyes. Accept your own survival instincts. Apply the same rational thought to Islam as you would to any other set of ideas and behaviours.

Kyle Lawler, the Manchester Arena security guard, will forever live with the heavy weight of ignoring his suspicion. Don’t be Kyle Lawler. Don’t be afraid to call out a danger you instinctively identify, just because you’re afraid.

What we have in the West is worth protecting. Our freedoms. Our culture. Our ethics. This university. This country. All of it.

It can compete. It can win.

But only if you stay curious. Stay intelligent. Stay suspicious — especially of Islam.

Delivered on 17 June 2026