As Israel entered the first night of Passover, the war with Iran continued into another day of sustained strikes, missile fire and mounting pressure on global energy routes centred on the closed Strait of Hormuz.

Throughout Wednesday and into the night, missiles were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory, triggering repeated sirens and forcing civilians into protected spaces across the country as they prepared for and started the festival celebrating Jewish liberation from slavery in Egypt. Interceptions were reported, with some impacts and damage but no large-scale casualties. The Israeli military warned that further attacks from Iran and Hezbollah remained possible during the holiday period, even as it maintained a steady tempo of operations.

Israeli strikes have continued to focus on Iran’s military infrastructure. Over the past two days, the Israeli Air Force hit approximately 400 targets, including weapons production facilities, missile launch sites and air defence systems in Tehran. Around 15 weapons manufacturing sites were struck, including a central complex associated with the Iranian Ministry of Defence.

Targeted killings have also formed part of this effort. Israel said it eliminated Mahdi Vafaei, head of the engineering branch of the Quds Force’s Lebanon Corps, in the Mahallat area of Iran. In Lebanon, it struck financial infrastructure in Beirut linked to Hezbollah and killed senior commanders, while continuing to target the group’s operational networks.

In Tehran, the effects of the campaign were visible. An airstrike struck inside the former US embassy compound, now controlled by the Revolutionary Guard and used by the Basij militia. Separately, Iranian media reported that Kamal Kharrazi, a former foreign minister and senior adviser, was seriously injured when his home was hit, with his wife killed in the same strike.

Iran has continued to respond. Its Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for striking the oil tanker Aqua One in Qatari waters, describing it as linked to Israel. The attack comes as Tehran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz since late February, disrupting a route through which roughly 20 per cent of global oil typically passes and contributing to rising energy prices.

The status of the strait remains central. In London, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain would host talks aimed at coordinating maritime security across the Gulf, with military planners to examine how the passage could be made safe once fighting subsides. Business leaders warned that ensuring safe transit through Hormuz is now the primary challenge for global shipping, insurance and energy markets. However, Starmer also struck a notably defiant tone in response to pressure from Washington, reiterating that the conflict was “not our war” and that Britain would not be drawn into military action, even as he acknowledged the scale of the economic risks and the difficulty of restoring safe passage.

In Washington, President Trump used a primetime address to present the campaign as both advanced and nearing completion, saying that after just one month Iran had been “decimated” and that the US was now “very close” to achieving its objectives. He set out a clear timeframe, warning that the next “two to three weeks” would see intensified strikes aimed at “finishing the job”, and at one point said Iran could be driven “back to the stone ages”.

Trump also addressed rising fuel costs, arguing that recent increases in gasoline prices were only “short-term” and directly caused by Iranian attacks on shipping, insisting they would fall once the Strait of Hormuz reopens. He coupled this with a pointed appeal to US allies, urging countries dependent on Gulf energy to take responsibility for securing the passage themselves. Those that had refused to join the campaign, he suggested, should show “delayed courage” and “go to the strait and just take it”.

Throughout, he emphasised that the United States would continue until its objectives were fully achieved, warning that if no deal is reached, remaining targets – including critical infrastructure – could be struck “very hard”, underscoring his determination to see the campaign through to completion.

Alongside the military campaign, the United States continues to consider further options. Details reported by The Washington Post this week revealed that the US military has drawn up plans for a possible operation to seize nearly 1,000 pounds of highly enriched uranium inside Iran — a proposal now reported to have been requested by Trump himself. The Washington Post, citing two people familiar with the plan, reports that the plan would involve flying in excavation equipment, constructing a runway and extracting the material by cargo aircraft, underscoring both the scale of US ambitions and the operational risks under consideration.

Relations with European allies remain strained. Trump has pressed Nato countries to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz but has faced resistance, with several governments arguing the conflict is not theirs. He responded by threatening to halt weapons supplies for Ukraine, prompting a joint statement from France, Germany and the UK expressing readiness to support efforts to ensure safe passage through the strait.

The dispute has fed into broader tensions within the alliance. Trump has said he is considering withdrawing the United States from Nato, describing it as a “paper tiger”, and criticised European partners for failing to act. He also suggested that King Charles III would have taken a different stance from Sir Keir Starmer, in remarks likely to be read as a pointed political message.

The United Arab Emirates, citing ongoing Iranian attacks, has begun cancelling visas for Iranian nationals, closing institutions and restricting entry, while also considering further financial measures and the possibility of direct involvement in efforts to reopen the strait.

In Syria, protests broke out in several cities after Israel approved the death penalty for Palestinian terrorists, with demonstrators chanting in support of Hamas and calling for “jihad” against Israel. At the same time, Syria has moved to position itself within the shifting regional energy landscape, reopening the al-Tanf border crossing with Iraq and beginning the transit of Iraqi fuel through its territory. An initial convoy of 299 tankers is being transported to the Baniyas refinery on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, where the fuel will be offloaded, processed and loaded onto tankers for export to international markets – a route that highlights Syria’s attempt to reassert itself as a key transit corridor at a time when Gulf shipping lanes are disrupted.

Diplomatic alignments continue to shift. Argentina has designated Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, joining dozens of countries to do so. In Iraq, an Iranian-aligned militia has offered to negotiate the release of a kidnapped American journalist in exchange for detained members.

Amid the fighting, Iran has also sought to shape the narrative. President Masoud Pezeshkian, in an open letter to the American public, argued that Iran had not pursued aggression and accused Washington of manufacturing the perception of an Iranian threat. He also suggested the United States was acting as a “proxy for Israel”, claiming the war served Israeli interests rather than those of the American people, and questioning whether Washington was prepared to fight “to the last American soldier”. He further accused Israel of exaggerating the Iranian threat to divert attention from its actions against Palestinians. Pezeshkian warned of the human cost of the conflict, citing more than 2,000 Iranian civilians killed since February 28, including over 200 children.

As Passover begins, the conflict continues along established lines: sustained Israeli strikes, Iranian missile fire, and a growing focus on energy disruption and international positioning, with no immediate sign of a break in the pattern.

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