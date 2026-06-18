Police clash with thugs outside my Oxford Union debate on Islam

My debate last night at the Oxford Union went ahead despite shabby policing and scummy protestors trying to shut it down. We debated whether or not the West should be suspicious of Islam.

I am a great believer in the power of debate and discussion, especially on important topics like this one. I am against violent mobs trying to shut down debate and stop other people from speaking at or attending debates to hear varied opinions and views. This should be a default position for free Westerners.