According to reporting in The Telegraph, ministers have been warned that an Iranian-linked recruitment and intelligence-gathering operation is functioning openly in London. At its centre sits Press TV, the English-language arm of Iran’s state broadcaster, still operating from a London studio despite being stripped of its UK licence more than a decade ago. The allegation is not merely that it disseminates propaganda, but that it is a front for the recruitment of potential operatives on behalf of the Islamic Republic, as well as a useful platform on which to identify targets for potential attacks. The allegation is that it is an active pipeline not just for ideas but for recruitment, indoctrination and even targeting.

But none of this is new. Press TV’s trajectory in Britain is already well established. It built a substantial London presence under an Ofcom licence, was fined in 2011 for airing the coerced “interview” of detained journalist Maziar Bahari, and then had its licence revoked in January 2012 when it became clear that editorial control lay in Tehran, not London. That should have been the end of its role as a British-based broadcaster. Instead, the infrastructure remained, the studio remained, the audience migrated online, and the function adapted.

The Telegraph report alleges that Press TV content has effectively created a “target list” of Jewish organisations. This sits alongside a pattern of concrete attempts to carry out acts of violence and terrorism. Since early 2022, British intelligence and police have disrupted more than 20 Iran-linked plots involving kidnap, assassination, and surveillance of dissidents, journalists, and Jewish or Israeli targets. In February 2023, the Metropolitan Police confirmed 15 such plots. In March 2024, an Iran International journalist was stabbed outside his London home. In May 2025, eight men were arrested in two counter-terror operations, with reports suggesting one group was in the advanced stages of planning an attack on a Jewish target.

The firebombing of ambulances owned and operated by a Jewish charity outside a north London synagogue this month has prompted a counter-terror investigation, including scrutiny of a possible Iranian link. So the idea that recruitment, ideological conditioning and even target listing are being carried out in such a brazen way should be terrifying to all who actually value free speech and the free press. It would represent a wholesale abuse of those ideas.

And yet once laid out in these terms, it seems almost obvious. This would be just another manifestation of a pattern repeated across various layers of our modern society. The methods of abuse described in the media mirror those we can see clearly in use in so many other parts of the contemporary British establishment. It is a structured abuse of a climate originally intended to protect and respect freedom and openness, which is now being used to limit and end those worthy values. Britain offers ideal conditions for state and non-state actors like the Islamic Republic of Iran or the Muslim Brotherhood to exploit in their pursuit of terrorism and Islamic extremism legal protections, open media, civic access, and a reluctance to act against entities that operate in the ambiguous space between speech and action. That environment, designed to protect a liberal society, now provides operating room for those intent on undermining and destroying it.

In this instance, as in all of its manifestations, there is a habit of treating each incident as discrete and isolated. A questionable broadcast here, an edgy protest there, an “extraordinary” plot foiled, a one-off prosecution. But that fragmentation obscures the coherence of the strategy. It’s all part of the same trend, and more and more of us can see it. The same language, the same targets, the same goals, the same results.

So our government says it is aware of the threat. It points to sanctions, to licences being revoked, to being “clear-eyed”. But it is hard to believe them when we look at what is actually happening. The Iranian channel is a perfect example: it was banned from broadcasting in the UK years ago, and yet it is still operating from a studio in London, still pushing content out across social media, still reaching large audiences. Everyone knows what it is. Everyone knows what it represents. And yet it is still here. Like the regime it represents, its mere survival is victory, allowing it to mutate and operate within our society, adapting to technically comply with our laws, despite continuing to do immeasurable damage to our society and our future. It hides nothing, but we just sit back and let it.

It is in this way that we have truly nurtured a “permissive environment”. We allow this all to happen in plain sight, across most segments of society, from TV and news to universities and academia, from policing to street protest, and even in our work places and in popular discourse. We have become so obsessed with rules and technicalities that we forget what they were actually designed to do. We have created a situation where people can say almost anything, so long as they dress it up in the right way: if you present antisemitism, incitement, or extremist ideology as “antizionism” or “anti-fascist’ political commentary, there is a sense that it becomes acceptable, or at least untouchable.

A march that ostracises Jews and flies the flags of organisations that trample freedom and murder at will, from the PLO to the Islamic Republic, is treated as acceptable if it calls itself “anti–far-right”. Yet everybody understands what is being said. The people saying it know. The people they hope to attract to their cause know. The people being targeted know. The authorities know. You know and I know. And still, we carry on as if there is some ambiguity, as if some British sense of fair play makes this all unavoidable.

The effects are clear for all to see. In this case, broadcasts identifying Jewish schools, charities, and organisations, coupled with virulently anti-Jewish rhetoric, exist against a backdrop of arrests, disrupted plots, and even successful attacks like the burning of the ambulances or the ramming to death of a Jew at a synagogue. Each time, we are encouraged to treat it as if it has come out of nowhere. But it hasn’t. We’re expected to bury our heads deeper and deeper in the sand, declaring louder and louder that our love is stronger than their hate.

Because there is no willingness to deal with this problem directly, the issue gets talked around, softened, or pushed into technical language. Or it is eclipsed by broader arguments about identity, immigration, or collective blame that miss the point and create new problems of their own. It somehow seems easier to overgeneralise than to name the threat specifically, or to deal with it where it actually sits. The problem is not immigration per se, nor the presence of people who are not ethnically native to Britain. It lies in specific behaviours and cultural norms that need to be identified and addressed directly, rather than obscured by sweeping claims that implicate everyone and therefore explain nothing. Not all immigrants pose a threat. Not all non-indigenous Britons need deporting. Not all cultures are equal.

At some point, we have to decide what our priority is. When the freedoms we value and protect are being used in a way that undermines our very security and survival, we must have a serious conversation about where the line is drawn. Principles are meant to enable human flourishing, not to take precedence over it. Survival is the precondition of liberalism, not its contradiction. None of this is merely theoretical.