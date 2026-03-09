Pro-Ayatollah protests in Britain

Recent demonstrations in British cities have once again exposed an uncomfortable reality about the political climate in the United Kingdom. In Birmingham and Manchester, activists gathered to condemn American and Israeli military action against Iran while mourning the death of the country’s former supreme leader. Israeli flags were burned. Chants of “death to the IDF” were heard in public spaces.

Scenes like this are often dismissed as fringe activism. Only a few dozen people may appear at these gatherings, and it can be tempting to view them as marginal figures seeking attention. But the deeper significance lies not in their numbers but in what they are openly declaring.

These demonstrations are not fundamentally about Israel. They are about choosing sides in a far broader ideological struggle. The conflict in the Middle East has become a symbolic battlefield in a wider contest between democratic civilisation and movements that openly celebrate authoritarianism, extremism, and violence. Israel happens to be on the front line of that struggle, which is why it has become the focus of so much hostility.

Britain should not be surprised that such demonstrations occur. Over the past several years there has been a growing tolerance for rhetoric that openly glorifies violent movements and regimes. This did not appear overnight. It has been building through a series of incidents that have gradually normalised extremist language in public discourse.

There have been demonstrations where chants referenced historic massacres of Jews. There have been convoys driving through London shouting threats against Jewish families. During the war in Gaza, marches repeatedly featured slogans celebrating the intifada, a term associated with waves of terrorist attacks that killed civilians in Israel.

Yet almost nothing has happened in response.

Britain prides itself on protecting free speech and the right to protest. Those freedoms are fundamental to any democratic society, and they are rightly cherished. The ability to stand outside Parliament or gather in public squares to express dissent is one of the defining features of a free country.

But there is a critical distinction between expressing political disagreement and advocating violence or terrorism.

If a protest celebrates organisations or movements that carry out terrorist attacks, or mourns the leaders of regimes that have spent decades sponsoring international terrorism, it crosses a clear moral and legal boundary. A society cannot claim to defend liberal values while tolerating open support for ideologies dedicated to destroying them.

The problem is compounded by what many observers see as an inconsistent approach to law enforcement. Speech that might lead to swift consequences in other contexts often appears to be ignored when directed at Jews or connected to anti Israel activism. This perception of unequal enforcement undermines public confidence in the rule of law.

The result is a growing sense that something has gone wrong in the national conversation.

Many British Jews increasingly wonder about their future in a country where chants calling for their deaths can occur in public demonstrations. Yet the issue is not only a Jewish concern. It is a problem for the entire society. If extremist rhetoric is allowed to flourish unchecked, it does not remain confined to one community.

The deeper question is what kind of country Britain intends to be. The demonstrators themselves have made their position clear. The challenge now is whether the rest of the country is willing to recognise what those demonstrations actually represent.

